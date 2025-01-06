Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

The first Monday of 2025 tips off with nine games on the menu. There are all kinds of fun storylines at play to help get the week off to a great start.

First, Victor Wembanyama is playing. And seriously, this guy is must-see TV in a way that may be unique in NBA history. His opponents, the Chicago Bulls, are playing good ball as well, so this should be a fun game. And Wembanyama is making amazing happen on a nightly basis.

The LA Clippers are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves, which means we get Kawhi Leonard's second appearance of the season in the same game where we see what Anthony Edwards will do a game after dropping a career-best 53 points in his last outing.

And the 11th seed in the East is facing the 12th seed in the West. Normally not a big deal, but the former is a Philadelphia 76ers squad that has quietly starting winning games since Joel Embiid began playing regularly. And the latter, the Suns, are mired in a four-game losing streak but still feature two of the best players in the world in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

These, and many other storylines are on tap tonight. As always, let's dig deeper into the matchups to identify some fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.

Monday's fantasy stream team

Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks (available in 63.3% of ESPN leagues)

Lively came off a minutes restriction on Friday and responded with 11 rebounds, 7 points and 3 assists in 27 minutes. Lively is a nightly double-double threat with defensive upside and surprising assist contributions as well.

Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic (50.5% available)

Bitadze is a walking double-double that should be rostered in every league while the Magic's frontline is so depleted by injury. During the past 10 games, Bitadze has averaged 13 PPG, 11 RPG, 4 APG and almost three combined blocks and steals per game.

Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (91.9% available%)

Camara is putting together a strong sophomore campaign and has settled in as a consistent producer in the Trail Blazers starting lineup. Over the past week he has scored in double-figures in all three games and averaged 15 PPG, almost 7 RPG and a steal in 35 MPG.

Dre's favorite bets for Monday