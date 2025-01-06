Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

The first Monday of 2025 tips off with nine games on the menu. There are all kinds of fun storylines at play to help get the week off to a great start.
First, Victor Wembanyama is playing. And seriously, this guy is must-see TV in a way that may be unique in NBA history. His opponents, the Chicago Bulls, are playing good ball as well, so this should be a fun game. And Wembanyama is making amazing happen on a nightly basis.
The LA Clippers are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves, which means we get Kawhi Leonard's second appearance of the season in the same game where we see what Anthony Edwards will do a game after dropping a career-best 53 points in his last outing.
And the 11th seed in the East is facing the 12th seed in the West. Normally not a big deal, but the former is a Philadelphia 76ers squad that has quietly starting winning games since Joel Embiid began playing regularly. And the latter, the Suns, are mired in a four-game losing streak but still feature two of the best players in the world in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
These, and many other storylines are on tap tonight. As always, let's dig deeper into the matchups to identify some fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.
Monday's fantasy stream team
Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks (available in 63.3% of ESPN leagues)
Lively came off a minutes restriction on Friday and responded with 11 rebounds, 7 points and 3 assists in 27 minutes. Lively is a nightly double-double threat with defensive upside and surprising assist contributions as well.
Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic (50.5% available)
Bitadze is a walking double-double that should be rostered in every league while the Magic's frontline is so depleted by injury. During the past 10 games, Bitadze has averaged 13 PPG, 11 RPG, 4 APG and almost three combined blocks and steals per game.
Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (91.9% available%)
Camara is putting together a strong sophomore campaign and has settled in as a consistent producer in the Trail Blazers starting lineup. Over the past week he has scored in double-figures in all three games and averaged 15 PPG, almost 7 RPG and a steal in 35 MPG.
Dre's favorite bets for Monday
Odds by ESPN BET
Anfernee Simons over 21.5 points (-120)
Simons is rounding into form after injuries derailed his early part of the season. Simons is a pure scorer and has dropped 22 or more points in four straight games, averaging 24.5 PPG over that span. He faces a Pistons perimeter defense on Monday night that struggled to stop Anthony Edwards (53 points) Saturday.
Tyrese Haliburton over 18.5 points (-125)
After an extremely slow start to the season, Haliburton has looked more like himself lately. He has been particularly hot over the past 10 days, scoring 19 or more points in four of his past five games, including 27 or more in three of them.
Victor Wembanyama over 3.5 total 3-pointers made (+125)
Wembanyama has posted video-game numbers across the board recently, making eye-popping stat lines like 40-plus points, 20-plus rebounds or 10 blocks appear almost routine. Wembanyama's mundane work has been consistently knocking down 3-pointers like an elite shooting guard. He has made 37 3-pointers over his last nine games, with four or more triples in six of those games. Wemby is getting plus money for a prop number that he has surpassed in two of every three games.
Sacramento Kings (-3.5) over Miami Heat (-110)
These are two teams going in opposite directions in the short term. The Kings have awakened since their coaching change, winning four straight under interim coach Doug Christie by an average of 12.8 PPG. Meanwhile, the Heat are embroiled in the drama of the Jimmy Butler saga and have lost their last two games by a combined 49 points to two teams with a combined record of 27-43.
Projections and injury reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Portland Trail Blazers at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. ET
Line: Blazers +6.5 (-115) | Pistons -6.5 (-105)
Money line: Blazers +210 | Pistons -250
Total: 224.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Pistons by 3.9, straight up 63%, 226.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Jerami Grant, (OUT - Face); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)
Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 36.6 FPTS (21.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 28.8 FPTS (17.2 pts, 7.2 reb, 3.3 ast)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 27.3 FPTS (17.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 26.6 FPTS (14.0 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.5 ast)
Toumani Camara, SF/PF: 23.1 FPTS (10.6 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 21.8 FPTS (11.5 pts, 2.4 reb, 4.0 ast)
Dalano Banton, PG/SG/PF: 15.2 FPTS (9.3 pts, 1.6 reb, 1.9 ast)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 44.6 FPTS (26.3 pts, 5.7 reb, 8.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 24.6 FPTS (12.7 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.5 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 23.2 FPTS (13.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.9 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Jalen Duren, C: 22.0 FPTS (11.2 pts, 8.1 reb, 2.1 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SF/PF: 16.8 FPTS (8.1 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 15.7 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 15.4 FPTS (6.5 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.1 ast)
Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Suns +3.5 (-110) | 76ers -3.5 (-110)
Money line: Suns +135 | 76ers -155
Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: 76ers by 0.7, straight up 52%, 222.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Suns: Royce O'Neale, (OUT - Ankle)
76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Foot); Kelly Oubre Jr., (GTD - Hand); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hip); KJ Martin, (OUT - Foot); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG: 42.7 FPTS (26.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Kevin Durant, PF: 38.5 FPTS (27.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 4.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Bradley Beal, SG/SF: 28.1 FPTS (17.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 24.7 FPTS (11.9 pts, 2.0 reb, 4.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Grayson Allen, PG/SG: 18.5 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 18.1 FPTS (8.7 pts, 6.5 reb, 2.0 ast)
Ryan Dunn, SF: 16.6 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 46.5 FPTS (26.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 5.9 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Joel Embiid, C: 42.2 FPTS (26.3 pts, 9.1 reb, 3.6 ast)
Paul George, SF/PF: 34.7 FPTS (17.3 pts, 5.9 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF: 27.7 FPTS (14.4 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.8 ast)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 21.9 FPTS (10.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.4 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 17.9 FPTS (8.9 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 14.8 FPTS (5.2 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.7 ast)
Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Pacers -10.5 (-105) | Nets +10.5 (-115)
Money line: Pacers -450 | Nets +340
Total: 222.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Pacers by 7.4, straight up 73%, 228.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles)
Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Calf); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Ankle); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 41.8 FPTS (19.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 7.5 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Pascal Siakam, PF: 35.9 FPTS (19.5 pts, 7.3 reb, 3.5 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 26.6 FPTS (15.4 pts, 6.1 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.3 blk)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 26.0 FPTS (16.0 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.4 ast)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 23.5 FPTS (11.3 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.3 ast)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 18.4 FPTS (8.8 pts, 1.8 reb, 3.3 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 17.8 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Nets projections:
Keon Johnson, SG: 24.2 FPTS (13.0 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Nic Claxton, C: 22.0 FPTS (11.3 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Ben Simmons, PG/PF: 21.1 FPTS (7.3 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.1 ast)
Jalen Wilson, PF: 21.0 FPTS (12.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Tyrese Martin, SF: 18.9 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.9 ast)
Ziaire Williams, SF: 18.9 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.6 ast)
Noah Clowney, PF: 15.6 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Orlando Magic at New York Knicks
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Magic +11.5 (-105) | Knicks -11.5 (-115)
Money line: Magic +475 | Knicks -750
Total: 209.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 6.5, straight up 70%, 214.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Magic: Anthony Black, (GTD - Back); Gary Harris, (GTD - Hamstring); Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Back); Paolo Banchero, (GTD - Oblique); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)
Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Calf); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee); Miles McBride, (GTD - Hamstring); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 44.3 FPTS (26.9 pts, 7.5 reb, 5.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Goga Bitadze, C: 23.1 FPTS (8.0 pts, 8.9 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.5 blk)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 22.5 FPTS (12.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 21.2 FPTS (10.0 pts, 1.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Tristan da Silva, SF: 19.6 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.0 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 16.4 FPTS (9.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.9 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 16.4 FPTS (7.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Knicks projections:
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 42.3 FPTS (23.1 pts, 12.9 reb, 3.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Brunson, PG: 40.1 FPTS (25.5 pts, 2.7 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 36.0 FPTS (14.1 pts, 9.0 reb, 5.8 ast)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 32.1 FPTS (19.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.4 3PM)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 27.1 FPTS (14.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Miles McBride, PG: 17.9 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.9 ast)
Cameron Payne, PG/SG: 14.3 FPTS (6.8 pts, 1.1 reb, 2.5 ast)
Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Bucks -7.5 (-110) | Raptors +7.5 (-110)
Money line: Bucks -300 | Raptors +250
Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Bucks by 0.5, straight up 52%, 228.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Illness); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle)
Raptors: RJ Barrett, (GTD - Illness)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 45.4 FPTS (30.3 pts, 10.1 reb, 6.0 ast)
Damian Lillard, PG: 43.9 FPTS (24.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 7.4 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Bobby Portis, PF: 26.8 FPTS (13.1 pts, 7.1 reb, 2.3 ast)
Khris Middleton, SF: 26.0 FPTS (13.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.2 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 21.2 FPTS (11.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.2 blk)
Gary Trent Jr., SG: 16.7 FPTS (9.5 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Ryan Rollins, SG: 15.6 FPTS (7.0 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.7 ast)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SG/SF/PF: 41.4 FPTS (20.7 pts, 8.4 reb, 6.5 ast)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF/PF: 36.2 FPTS (21.5 pts, 6.0 reb, 5.9 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 29.4 FPTS (14.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 28.3 FPTS (13.4 pts, 9.8 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.3 blk)
Gradey Dick, SG/SF: 22.8 FPTS (12.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF: 16.9 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.6 ast)
Ja'Kobe Walter, SG: 13.4 FPTS (7.4 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.6 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. ET
Line: Spurs -3.5 (-105) | Bulls +3.5 (-115)
Money line: Spurs -145 | Bulls +125
Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Bulls by 1, straight up 53%, 236.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Spurs: David Duke Jr., (OUT - Undisclosed)
Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Calf); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Spurs projections:
Victor Wembanyama, C: 48.3 FPTS (27.5 pts, 12.1 reb, 4.2 ast, 3.3 3PM, 2.4 blk)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 30.3 FPTS (16.2 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Chris Paul, PG: 28.8 FPTS (9.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.8 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PF: 24.2 FPTS (11.3 pts, 7.6 reb, 2.6 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF/PF: 20.4 FPTS (11.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Julian Champagnie, SF: 17.1 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Stephon Castle, PG/SG: 17.0 FPTS (8.9 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.9 ast)
Bulls projections:
Nikola Vucevic, C: 38.7 FPTS (19.4 pts, 11.1 reb, 3.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 35.1 FPTS (21.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.6 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Coby White, PG/SG: 34.3 FPTS (19.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 31.7 FPTS (13.6 pts, 7.0 reb, 5.6 ast)
Patrick Williams, PF: 22.6 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 19.1 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.7 ast)
Lonzo Ball, PG: 19.0 FPTS (6.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 3.3 ast)
Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m. ET
Line: Mavericks +4.5 (-105) | Grizzlies -4.5 (-115)
Money line: Mavericks +160 | Grizzlies -190
Total: 231.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 1.6, straight up 55%, 238.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Illness); Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf)
Grizzlies: Desmond Bane, (GTD - Ankle); Yuki Kawamura, (GTD - Shoulder); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Hamstring); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot)
Mavericks projections:
P.J. Washington, PF: 28.2 FPTS (14.0 pts, 7.0 reb, 2.9 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 26.4 FPTS (13.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 23.2 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 22.9 FPTS (10.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.6 ast)
Dereck Lively II, C: 20.6 FPTS (8.5 pts, 7.9 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.2 blk)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 17.5 FPTS (11.0 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.9 ast)
Daniel Gafford, C: 17.3 FPTS (9.4 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.5 blk)
Grizzlies projections:
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 38.9 FPTS (23.6 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.9 3PM, 1.9 blk)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 38.3 FPTS (19.2 pts, 5.5 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG: 24.5 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.1 ast)
Brandon Clarke, PF: 21.8 FPTS (11.0 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
Jaylen Wells, SG: 20.8 FPTS (12.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Zach Edey, C: 19.1 FPTS (8.6 pts, 7.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Jake LaRavia, PF: 18.6 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.8 ast)
LA Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m. ET
Line: Clippers +2.5 (-115) | Timberwolves -2.5 (-105)
Money line: Clippers +110 | Timberwolves -130
Total: 214.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 1.9, straight up 56%, 214.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Clippers: P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Timberwolves: Josh Minott, (GTD - Illness); Luka Garza, (GTD - Ankle); Rob Dillingham, (OUT - Ankle)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 38.0 FPTS (18.8 pts, 5.4 reb, 6.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 31.5 FPTS (13.6 pts, 12.7 reb, 2.9 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 31.4 FPTS (19.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 27.3 FPTS (16.0 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Kris Dunn, PG: 17.7 FPTS (6.7 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.5 ast)
Amir Coffey, SG: 15.6 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 15.2 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 41.6 FPTS (26.0 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.5 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 33.6 FPTS (20.1 pts, 7.0 reb, 4.7 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 22.9 FPTS (11.3 pts, 9.5 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.5 blk)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 22.7 FPTS (11.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 20.4 FPTS (10.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 19.8 FPTS (11.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Mike Conley, PG: 19.4 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.5 ast)
Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Heat +3.5 (-105) | Kings -3.5 (-115)
Money line: Heat +145 | Kings -170
Total: 221.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Kings by 1.6, straight up 55%, 224.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Heat: Haywood Highsmith, (GTD - Personal); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Heel); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)
Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (GTD - Hip)
Heat projections:
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 42.1 FPTS (24.0 pts, 5.7 reb, 5.3 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, C: 39.2 FPTS (18.4 pts, 10.0 reb, 4.6 ast)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 22.7 FPTS (12.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.6 ast)
Nikola Jovic, PF: 20.5 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.5 ast)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF: 20.1 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.3 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SF: 19.5 FPTS (9.8 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Alec Burks, SG: 16.4 FPTS (9.6 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 44.4 FPTS (25.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 43.3 FPTS (18.9 pts, 13.2 reb, 6.1 ast)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 33.6 FPTS (17.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.3 3PM)
DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF: 32.6 FPTS (19.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 3.8 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 23.0 FPTS (11.8 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.5 ast)
Keon Ellis, SG: 15.3 FPTS (6.8 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.5 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 15.0 FPTS (7.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.1 ast)