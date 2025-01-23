Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

We've got a busy Thursday night of NBA action, with nine games on tap during this rivalry week. The biggest rivalry in NBA history gains another chapter tonight, with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Boston Celtics in the only matchup featuring two teams that would both be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

The Miami Heat travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks, but the action on the court is a bit overshadowed by the Jimmy Butler saga. Butler has been suspended for the Heat's two-game road trip, and it's unknown whether or when Butler will return to the team.

The Sacramento Kings and the Denver Nuggets lock horns as the two hottest teams in the NBA, with a combined 17 wins in their last 20 games. Nikola Jokic comes in on a streak of four-straight triple-doubles.

We'll dig further into these and the other games below, as we look for fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest for Thursday's slate.

Thursday's fantasy stream team

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (available in 52.6% of ESPN leagues)

Henderson remained in the starting lineup Tuesday even with teammates Anfernee Simons and Deni Avdija back and playing. The Trail Blazers instead moved Shaedon Sharpe to the second unit. This was great news for Henderson, who is averaging 22.4 PPG and 7.9 APG in his past five games, four of them starts.

Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat (82.9% available)

If Ware is still somehow available in your league, pick him up fast, because he won't be available long. The rookie just made his first NBA start and dropped a cool 20 point/15 rebound double-double with two blocks and two 3-pointers. He's averaging a double-double over his past five games and suddenly looks poised to make a second-half surge into the Rookie of the Year conversation.

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz (64.5%)

George has become one of, if not the, primary offense creator for the young Jazz this season. After missing five games earlier this month, George has been great in his return, averaging 22.5 PPG, 6.5 APG and 3.3 3PG in his four games back.

Dre's favorite bets for Thursday

Odds by ESPN BET

play 2:01 SGA dominates Jazz for 1st career 50-point game Shai Gilgeous-Alexander unleashes 54 points with 8 rebounds and 5 assists in the Thunder's win over the Jazz.

Victor Wembanyama to record 4+ total blocks (-120)

Wembanyama has averaged 4.0 BPG on the season, but today isn't any average game. He's back on his home soil, in France for the NBA Paris Games, and should be fired up. Wemby has four or more blocks in four of his past seven games and six or more in two of his last three.

Kel'el Ware to record a double-double (+125)

Ware has two double-doubles in his past five games and is averaging 16.2 PPG and 10.8 RPG during that stretch. He has moved into the starting lineup, and has played 33 or more minutes in three of those five games. His stat line in those three games were 19 points and 13 rebounds, 25 and 8 and then 20 and 15 on Tuesday.

Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double (+110)

Jokic has notched triple-doubles in six of his last 10 games, including in each of his last four. He has done this despite sitting most or all of the fourth quarters in those games due to their blowout nature, averaging only 30.0 MPG in his last four outings. Jokic also tends not to mess around and gets triple-double when he faces Sacramento, notching three in his last five meetings with the Kings, including in his only game against them this season.

Lakers +5.5 (-125) vs. Celtics

The Celtics play their third game in four nights on Thursday, as they finish off their California three-game road trip after wins over the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers. It's unclear whether they'll have Kristaps Porzingis (GTD, illness) after he sat out Wednesday's game, but on the whole the Celtics have been less than impressive of late.

It took overtime for them to defeat a very injury-depleted Clippers lineup yesterday, and in their last seven games they have three close wins (four points or less, two in overtime) over struggling opponents and two blowout losses to the Toronto Raptors and Kings. The Lakers are a strong 15-6 at home on the season and have won five of their last six in front of the home crowd, with the one loss in the game that was postponed due to the wildfires.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers

2 p.m. ET, NBA Paris Games, Accor Arena, Paris

Line: Spurs 3.5 (-115) | Pacers -3.5 (-105)

Money line: Spurs +130 | Pacers -155

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 2.6, straight up 59%, 234.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, (GTD - Back)

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles)

Spurs projections:

Pacers projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers 8.5 (-115) | Magic -8.5 (-105)

Money line: Blazers +280 | Magic -360

Total: 211.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 2.4, straight up 58%, 210.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Back); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Kris Murray, (GTD - Chest); Toumani Camara, (GTD - Illness); Donovan Clingan, (OUT - Ankle); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic: Cole Anthony, (GTD - Illness); Franz Wagner, (GTD - Oblique); Gary Harris, (GTD - Hamstring); Goga Bitadze, (GTD - Concussion); Jett Howard, (GTD - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Illness); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Back); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers projections:

Magic projections:

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 4.5 (-115) | Hawks -4.5 (-105)

Money line: Raptors +150 | Hawks -180

Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 6, straight up 69%, 238.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Ochai Agbaji, (GTD - Hand); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Hip)

Hawks: Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Zaccharie Risacher, (OUT - Thigh); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Hand); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Raptors projections:

Hawks projections:

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks

7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Heat 7.5 (-115) | Bucks -7.5 (-105)

Money line: Heat +230 | Bucks -280

Total: 226.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 6, straight up 69%, 221.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Tyler Herro, (GTD - Groin); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Bucks: AJ Green, (GTD - Quadriceps); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle); MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Illness)

Heat projections:

Bucks projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks 13.5 (-115) | Thunder -13.5 (-105)

Money line: Mavericks +550 | Thunder -900

Total: 222.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 15, straight up 88%, 224.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dwight Powell, (GTD - Hip); Jaden Hardy, (GTD - Ankle); Klay Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Naji Marshall, (GTD - Illness); Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Foot)

Thunder: Isaiah Hartenstein, (GTD - Calf); Isaiah Joe, (GTD - Illness); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks projections:

Thunder projections:

Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET

Line: Kings 8.5 (-110) | Nuggets -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Kings +290 | Nuggets -380

Total: 241.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 7.2, straight up 72%, 239.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: None reported

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Kings projections:

Nuggets projections:

Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 1.5 (-105) | Warriors -1.5 (-115)

Money line: Bulls -105 | Warriors -115

Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 0.8, straight up 53%, 234.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Chris Duarte, (GTD - Personal); Coby White, (GTD - Ankle); Jevon Carter, (GTD - Illness); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Brandin Podziemski, (GTD - Abdomen); Kevon Looney, (OUT - Illness); Kyle Anderson, (GTD - Hip); Draymond Green, (OUT - Calf); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Bulls projections:

Warriors projections:

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Celtics -4.5 (-115) | Lakers 4.5 (-105)

Money line: Celtics -190 | Lakers +160

Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 2.9, straight up 60%, 224.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Toe); Jrue Holiday, (OUT - Shoulder); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Illness)

Lakers: D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Hamstring); Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Calf); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)

Celtics projections:

Lakers projections:

Washington Wizards at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 14.5 (-110) | Clippers -14.5 (-110)

Money line: Wizards +600 | Clippers -900

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 7.2, straight up 72%, 222.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Foot); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers: Ivica Zubac, (GTD - Eye); James Harden, (OUT - Groin); Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Knee); Kris Dunn, (GTD - Knee); Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Finger); Norman Powell, (OUT - Back); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Wizards projections:

Clippers projections: