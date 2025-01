Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

An epic Saturday of NBA action awaits. With 14 games on the schedule, simple math confirms we have 28 rosters and rotations to consider for fantasy lineups, DFS decisions, and prop plays.

Having a few hundred players to sift through can prove intimidating at first, so we're here to help identify important matchups, injury scenarios, and meaningful trends.

During such a busy slate, it can also help to sift through which contests have truly favorable conditions in regards to expected offense. We tend to like scoring, so matchups such as the Toronto Raptors visiting the Atlanta Hawks appear inviting. This game will play fast; the Hawks are second in pace, while the Raptors are 11th. Building DFS lineups around these rosters or identifying prop plays from this contest, as we have below, could prove rewarding.

Today's injury report offers some actionable information, such as Jordan Clarkson's continued absence for the Utah Jazz, which leads to big roles for a tandem of fantasy-relevant young guards set to start against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. The game in Memphis has a slate-best total of 245.5 points. We expand on the Utah backcourt below.

Saturday's Stream Team

Keyonte George, PG/SG, Utah Jazz (Rostered in 37.6% of ESPN leagues): After inconsistent playing time and shifting roles defined parts of his past few months in the rotation, it now appears George is being handed the keys to an enduring role for the Jazz. The second-year guard is quietly ascending as a statistical force with double-double potential in this matchup against the Grizzlies.

Kel'el Ware, C, Miami Heat (23.0%): The Heat had to try something new in the wake of another Jimmy Butler suspension. Going big was the decision, with Ware starting next to Bam Adebayo with surprising success. A true double-double threat, Ware is suddenly an intriguing addition ahead of a matchup with a small and depleted Brooklyn frontcourt. While not an injury situation, Butler's suspension empowers Jaime Jaquez Jr. to play serious minutes at the wing.

Onyeka Okongwu, C, Atlanta Hawks (43.9%): We've seen some strong stretches of play from Okongwu before, but what makes this recent sample most impressive is that he's doing it with Clint Capela still playing a big role. Which is to say, this appears more sustainable. Streaming this rising center gives you a path to that favorable matchup against the Raptors.

Tari Eason, SF/PF, Houston Rockets (31.7%): A gritty two-way combo forward capable of putting together a massive fantasy line even while scoring say 13 points, Eason is a great plug-and-play option ahead of today's matchup with a Cleveland Cavaliers team that just played in Philadelphia last night.

McCormick's bets for Saturday

De'Aaron Fox (SAC) over 22.5 points (-115)

The Knicks are 24th in defensive rating over the past 10 games, while the Sacramento Kings have become one of the more balanced teams in the league during the same sample. Fox will be a focus of New York's defense, but his ability to work off of Domantas Sabonis around the nail opens up space. The point total for this game is pretty lofty, suggesting there is plenty of room for Fox to get buckets.

Kel'el Ware (MIA) to record a double-double (Even)

With 45 points and 22 boards across his past two outings, the path to a double-double appears more viable for Ware when we consider not just this recent production precedent, but the specific matchup with a Brooklyn Nets team that lacks size and depth around the rim.

RJ Barrett (TOR) over 11.5 combined rebounds and assists (-125)

With Immanuel Quickley still sidelined, the Raptors empower Scottie Barnes and Barrett as jumbo playmakers. Barrett just missed this threshold of boards and dimes in the past two games, but his potential assists and rebounding chances stayed stable. This suggests Barrett's opportunity should remain healthy, especially in a rubber match with the Atlanta Hawks.

Projections and Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs

Noon ET

Line: Pacers -2.5 (-110) | Spurs 2.5 (-110)

Money line: Pacers -135 | Spurs +115

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 0.3, straight up 51%, 233.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles)

Spurs: Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder)

Pacers projections:

Spurs projections:

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves

3 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -4.5 (-115) | Timberwolves 4.5 (-105)

Money line: Nuggets -190 | Timberwolves +160

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 5.3, straight up 67%, 228.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Spencer Jones, (GTD - Hand); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Illness); Jesse Edwards, (OUT - Undisclosed); Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT - Foot); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe)

Nuggets projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks

5:30 ET

Line: Celtics -8.5 (-110) | Mavericks 8.5 (-110)

Money line: Celtics -320 | Mavericks +260

Total: 223.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 8, straight up 74%, 226.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Derrick White, (GTD - Knee); Drew Peterson, (GTD - Concussion)

Mavericks: Jaden Hardy, (GTD - Ankle); Klay Thompson, (GTD - Ankle); Dwight Powell, (OUT - Hip); Naji Marshall, (OUT - Illness); Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle)

Celtics projections:

Mavericks projections:

Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

6 p.m. ET

Line: Heat -9.5 (-105) | Nets 9.5 (-115)

Money line: Heat -425 | Nets +320

Total: 209.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 4.7, straight up 65%, 213.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Illness); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Hamstring); Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Ankle); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Heat projections:

Nets projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans -4.5 (-105) | Hornets 4.5 (-115)

Money line: Pelicans -170 | Hornets +145

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 1.7, straight up 56%, 219.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Zion Williamson, (GTD - Illness); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Hornets: Miles Bridges, (OUT - Back); Seth Curry, (GTD - Ankle); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans projections:

Hornets projections:

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons 2.5 (-110) | Magic -2.5 (-110)

Money line: Pistons +115 | Magic -135

Total: 209.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 0.9, straight up 53%, 210.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Magic: Cole Anthony, (GTD - Illness); Goga Bitadze, (GTD - Concussion); Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Back); Gary Harris, (OUT - Hamstring); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons projections:

Magic projections:

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 4.5 (-115) | Hawks -4.5 (-105)

Money line: Raptors +150 | Hawks -175

Total: 234.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 2.9, straight up 60%, 237.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Hip); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Calf); Ochai Agbaji, (OUT - Hand)

Hawks: Clint Capela, (GTD - Knee); Larry Nance Jr., (GTD - Hand); Trae Young, (GTD - Hamstring); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Zaccharie Risacher, (OUT - Thigh); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Raptors projections:

Hawks projections:

Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets 3.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -3.5 (-110)

Money line: Rockets +135 | Cavaliers -155

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 0.6, straight up 52%, 232.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: N'Faly Dante, (GTD - Undisclosed); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, (GTD - Wrist); Dean Wade, (OUT - Knee); Evan Mobley, (GTD - Calf); Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Shoulder); Luke Travers, (GTD - Ankle)

Rockets projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Kings 5.5 (-110) | Knicks -5.5 (-110)

Money line: Kings +175 | Knicks -210

Total: 233.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 3.3, straight up 61%, 233.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (GTD - Thumb)

Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD - Knee); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings projections:

Knicks projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers 4.5 (-110) | Bulls -4.5 (-110)

Money line: 76ers +150 | Bulls -175

Total: 230.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 7.8, straight up 74%, 232.5 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Toe); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); KJ Martin, (GTD - Foot); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hip); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Calf); Chris Duarte, (GTD - Personal); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Ankle); Coby White, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers projections:

Bulls projections:

Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 11.5 (-115) | Grizzlies -11.5 (-105)

Money line: Jazz +425 | Grizzlies -650

Total: 245.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 10.2, straight up 80%, 244.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Brice Sensabaugh, (GTD - Ankle); Cody Williams, (OUT - Ankle); John Collins, (OUT - Illness); Johnny Juzang, (OUT - Hand); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, (OUT - Illness); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Back); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Finger); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Illness); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Thumb)

Jazz projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers -1.5 (-110) | Warriors 1.5 (-110)

Money line: Lakers -120 | Warriors +EVEN

Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 1.6, straight up 55%, 223.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Calf); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring)

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Back); Brandin Podziemski, (GTD - Abdomen); Gary Payton II, (GTD - Illness); Kyle Anderson, (GTD - Hip); Draymond Green, (OUT - Calf); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers projections:

Warriors projections:

Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 14.5 (-115) | Suns -14.5 (-105)

Money line: Wizards +700 | Suns -1200

Total: 231.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 11.9, straight up 83%, 233.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Foot); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Ankle)

Wizards projections:

Suns projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks 2.5 (-105) | Clippers -2.5 (-115)

Money line: Bucks +125 | Clippers -145

Total: 226.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 6.1, straight up 69%, 220.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle); AJ Green, (OUT - Quadriceps)

Clippers: Jordan Miller, (GTD - Illness); Kris Dunn, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Bucks projections:

Clippers projections: