Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Tuesday

There are four games on tap tonight, with six of the eight teams having been in the playoffs last season.

Things are a bit different so far this campaign, particularly for the Philadelphia 76ers. They come into this game in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, but with the same number of losses as Chicago and only 1.5 games behind the Bulls for the last play-in spot. They'll be facing a Los Angeles Lakers team that's right in the thick of the Western Conference playoffs race as the fifth seed, a game ahead of the sixth-place LA Clippers and a game behind the fourth-place Denver Nuggets.

Houston comes in on a high note, a day after overcoming a double-digit fourth quarter deficit to defeat the defending champion Boston Celtics. They go to Atlanta to face a Hawks team also on the second half of a back-to-back, after losing a competitive game to Minnesota despite missing both Trae Young and Jalen Johnson.

The other two games also feature one team on the second half of a double dip, with the Milwauee Bucks returning to Damian Lillard's old stomping grounds to face the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, Utah lost to the Bucks last night, and heads further west to challenge the struggling Golden State Warriors.

Tuesday's Stream Team

Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (available in 77.7 of ESPN leagues): Camara can be up and down, but for the most part has played strong since the end of 2024. Since Dec. 30, he has averaged 2.4 combined steals and blocks and 1.6 3-pointers over 14 games. In his last outing, he dropped 24 points with nine boards and four assists.

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks (52.7% available): Okongwu has started five straight games for the Hawks, and in his last eight has averaged a solid 15.4 PPG and 11.6 RPG. He has also averaged 1.0 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.5 3-pointers during that stretch.

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz (62.9% available): George has come off the bench in his last two games, but is still playing 30+ minutes and producing starting-caliber numbers. In eight games since the calendar turned to 2025, George has averaged a strong 17.4 PPG and 6.1 APG with almost three 3-pointers and a steal in 32 MPG.

Dre's bets for Tuesday

Amen Thompson (HOU) to record 35+ total points, rebounds and assists (+105) In the wake of his monster effort on Monday, in which he dropped 33 points including the game-winning shot, Thompson said "I feel like Kobe". Thompson is playing the best basketball of his young career, and is contributing across the board. He has started his last 10 games, averaging 19.2 PPG, 11.6 RPG and 4.4 APG during that stretch. In those 10 games, he has produced 35+ PRA seven times, including in each of his last three games.

Anthony Davis (LAL) over 26.5 points (-125) Davis is on the second half of a back-to-back, but he is also right in the middle of a heater. He dropped a season-high 42 points (as well as a season-high 23 rebounds) on Monday, and has averaged 32.8 PPG in his last four outings. He'll be facing a 76ers squad missing Joel Embiid for the second time this season; in the first meeting he scored 31 points.

Damian Lillard (MIL) over 27.5 points (-120) Lillard is in the midst of one of his most consistent scoring sprees since joining the Bucks. He has scored at least 22 points in 11 straight games, averaging 27.3 PPG during that span, but his scoring is accelerating. He has put up 29.0 PPG in his last six games, and 31.0 PPG in his last three. He will be facing his former squad, the Trail Blazers, which struggle on defense and are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing point guards.

Jazz (+10.5 points) over Warriors (-105) The Warriors have lost 20 of their last 30 games. During that 30-game span, they have won only two games by more than 10 points. The Jazz have one of the worst records and scoring margins in the NBA, but on average they are outscored by only 7.3 PPG. And the Warriors, for most of the season, have been a below average team that would be expected to outscore the Jazz by even less than those 7.3 points.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers -3.5 (-115) | 76ers +3.5 (-105)

Money line: Lakers -170 | 76ers +145

Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 8.8, straight up 76%, 219.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Christian Wood, (GTD - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (GTD - Hamstring); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Calf)

76ers: Guerschon Yabusele, (GTD - Knee); Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); KJ Martin, (OUT - Foot); Paul George, (OUT - Finger); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers projections:

76ers projections:

Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets -6.5 (-105) | Hawks +6.5 (-115)

Money line: Rockets -225 | Hawks +190

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 7.5, straight up 73%, 230.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Cam Whitmore, (GTD - Illness); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)

Hawks: Dyson Daniels, (GTD - Ankle); Larry Nance Jr., (GTD - Hand); Trae Young, (GTD - Hamstring); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Rockets projections:

Hawks projections:

Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz +12.5 (-110) | Warriors -12.5 (-110)

Money line: Jazz +500 | Warriors -800

Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 11.7, straight up 83%, 228.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Cody Williams, (GTD - Ankle); John Collins, (GTD - Illness); Johnny Juzang, (GTD - Hand); Walker Kessler, (GTD - Shoulder); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Calf); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Jazz projections:

Warriors projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks -5.5 (-110) | Blazers +5.5 (-110)

Money line: Bucks -200 | Blazers +170

Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 2.1, straight up 57%, 227.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: AJ Green, (GTD - Quadriceps); Bobby Portis, (GTD - Personal); Liam Robbins, (GTD - Undisclosed); Tyler Smith, (GTD - Illness)

Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)

Bucks projections:

Blazers projections: