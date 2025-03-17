Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Monday's NBA slate is massive, featuring 10 games. The matchup I'm most excited about is features the Golden State Warriors, currently on a season-high seven-game winning streak. They'll take on the Denver Nuggets, led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic (who is averaging a triple-double this season). Golden State seeks to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Nuggets.

As always, let's go through this game, along with all the other matchups, in order to identify some fantasy hoops streaming options and betting angles of interest for Monday's slate.

Monday's fantasy stream team

Men's Tournament Challenge Sign up now to play the #1 Men's bracket game for FREE! $135,000 in prizes.

Play Men's Tournament Challenge

Stephon Castle, PG/SG, San Antonio Spurs (available in 50.4% of ESPN leagues)

Since De'Aaron Fox was lost for the season, Castle has stepped up big for the Spurs, playing significant minutes. In both of the last two games, he's played 29-plus minutes while scoring at least 24 fantasy points. With that kind of production, Castle gives fantasy managers both a high floor and ceiling, making him a solid play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Keldon Johnson, SF/PF, San Antonio Spurs (73.7%)

Johnson has really stepped it up for the Spurs of late. Over the past four games, he's scored 25-plus fantasy points in each, including two games where he had 40-plus points. Since the All-Star break, he's been a key contributor off the bench. With the Spurs' injury-depleted roster, expect Johnson to continue to receive plenty of minutes.

Donovan Clingan, C, Portland Trail Blazers (82.6%)

Clingan has been solid since Deandre Ayton went down due to a calf injury. Over the past 13 games, he's averaged 8.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in just 23.7 minutes per game. The Washington Wizards rank 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions, which makes Clingan a strong streaming option for Monday night.

Kevin Huerter, SG/SF, Chicago Bulls (91.2%)

Huerter has stepped into Chicago's starting lineup in the absence of Josh Giddey. The good news? He's played 30-plus minutes in each of his last four games and has posted 29-plus fantasy points in two of those contests. With the Utah Jazz struggling defensively, Huerter is worth considering for fantasy managers playing in deeper leagues. Keep an eye on him if you're looking for a solid streaming option.

Luke Kennard, SG, Memphis Grizzlies (98.1%)

Kennard is a strong option for fantasy managers in deeper leagues with Ja Morant out again. He's shown solid production when given ample minutes, averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per 40 minutes this season. He offers a high floor against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night and, if Scotty Pippen Jr. (questionable) is ruled out, Kennard's ceiling could be even higher.

Moody's favorite bets for Monday

Women's Tournament Challenge Create up to 25 women's brackets to be eligible for special prizes! FREE to play.

Play Women's Tournament Challenge

Anthony Edwards over 27.5 points (+105)

Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are on the second night of a back-to-back, but he played only 30 minutes in the team's blowout win over the Jazz. He's cleared this line in three straight games (with at least 19 shot attempts in each) and has hit this mark in two consecutive matchups against the Indiana Pacers. With Minnesota currently holding the No. 7 seed and pushing to avoid the Play-In Tournament, expect Edwards to be heavily involved on Monday night.

Nikola Jokic over 12.5 rebounds (-115)

Jokic has hit this line in eight of his last ten games, averaging 20.5 rebound chances over that stretch. The Warriors have struggled against centers all season long, allowing the fourth-most rebounds per game to the position. With a narrow spread, this game should stay competitive, giving Jokic plenty of minutes and a strong chance to clear this line.

Jalen Duren over 26.5 points and rebounds (-115)

Duren has been on a roll, having now hit this line in four of his last five games while averaging 9.6 field goal attempts and 20.8 rebound chances during that stretch. The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled against centers, allowing the sixth-most points and the most rebounds per game this season. New Orleans might also be without Zion Williamson, Kelly Olynyk, and Yves Missi on Monday night. The Detroit Pistons, currently ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference, will be motivated to keep their spot with a win.

OG Anunoby over 17.5 points (-120)

Anunoby has hit this line in seven of his last 10 games. Over that stretch, he's averaged 15.9 field goal attempts in 40 minutes per game. The Miami Heat are middle of the pack when it comes to points allowed to power forwards, but Anunoby has cleared this line in three of his last four matchups against them -- including their most recent meeting back on March 2nd. He's also gone over this mark in four of his last five games without Jalen Brunson in the lineup.

Coby White over 34.5 points, rebounds and assists (-130)

White should keep a high usage rate with Giddey and Lonzo Ball both out due to injury. He's hit this line in three of his last five games. Over that stretch, he's averaged 19.8 field goal attempts, 8.0 rebound chances, and 7.3 potential assists per game. The matchup is favorable as the Jazz rank near the bottom of the NBA defensively, allowing the second-most points, third-most rebounds, and third-most assists per game to shooting guards.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Miami Heat at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Heat 7.5 (-110) | Knicks -7.5 (-110)

Money line: Heat +250 | Knicks -300

Total: 210.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 8.1, straight up 75%, 223.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Lower Leg); Alec Burks, (OUT - Back); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (OUT - Ankle); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)

Heat projections:

Knicks projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers 15.5 (-105) | Rockets -15.5 (-115)

Money line: 76ers +800 | Rockets -1600

Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 18.7, straight up 92%, 220.4 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Adem Bona, (GTD - Ankle); Andre Drummond, (GTD - Toe); Kelly Oubre Jr., (GTD - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hip); Paul George, (GTD - Groin); Tyrese Maxey, (GTD - Back); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Reed Sheppard, (OUT - Thumb)

76ers projections:

Rockets projections:

Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers 7.5 (-115) | Timberwolves -7.5 (-105)

Money line: Pacers +240 | Timberwolves -290

Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 7.4, straight up 73%, 230.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Ankle); Johnny Furphy, (GTD - Illness); Myles Turner, (GTD - Hip); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Back); Pascal Siakam, (OUT - Personal); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Timberwolves: None reported

Pacers projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -7.5 (-105) | Pelicans 7.5 (-115)

Money line: Pistons -280 | Pelicans +230

Total: 232.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 8.3, straight up 75%, 232.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Pelicans: Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Finger); Yves Missi, (GTD - Ankle); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Personal); Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Pistons projections:

Pelicans projections:

Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls -5.5 (-115) | Jazz 5.5 (-105)

Money line: Bulls -215 | Jazz +180

Total: 240.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 2.6, straight up 58%, 244.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Coby White, (GTD - Toe); Josh Giddey, (GTD - Ankle)

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Foot); Keyonte George, (GTD - Foot); KJ Martin, (GTD - Elbow); John Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Bulls projections:

Jazz projections:

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets 4.5 (-105) | Warriors -4.5 (-115)

Money line: Nuggets +155 | Warriors -185

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 5.6, straight up 68%, 238.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Christian Braun, (GTD - Foot); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Elbow); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Warriors: Quinten Post, (GTD - Ankle); Stephen Curry, (GTD - Back); Brandin Podziemski, (OUT - Back)

Nuggets projections:

Warriors projections:

Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 8.5 (-110) | Suns -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Raptors +280 | Suns -360

Total: 227.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 4.7, straight up 65%, 231.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Ja'Kobe Walter, (GTD - Hip); RJ Barrett, (GTD - Illness); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Hamstring); Grayson Allen, (GTD - Foot); Monte Morris, (GTD - Back)

Raptors projections:

Suns projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies 2.5 (-110) | Kings -2.5 (-110)

Money line: Grizzlies +115 | Kings -135

Total: 239.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 3.1, straight up 60%, 246.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama, (GTD - Calf); Scotty Pippen Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Ja Morant, (OUT - Hamstring)

Kings: Trey Lyles, (GTD - Back)

Grizzlies projections:

Kings projections:

Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 4.5 (-115) | Blazers -4.5 (-105)

Money line: Wizards +175 | Blazers -210

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 6.5, straight up 70%, 230.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Marcus Smart, (GTD - Illness); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Thumb); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT - Hamstring)

Blazers: Jabari Walker, (GTD - Concussion); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf)

Wizards projections:

Blazers projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs 8.5 (EVEN) | Lakers -8.5 (-120)

Money line: Spurs +340 | Lakers -450

Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 9.6, straight up 78%, 230.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Jordan McLaughlin, (GTD - Achilles); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Lakers: Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Knee); Trey Jemison III, (GTD - Illness); LeBron James, (OUT - Groin); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Spurs projections:

Lakers projections: