Fantasy basketball: How Haliburton's injury impacts the Pacers next season

Tyrese Haliburton's torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals could keep Indiana's star point guard sidelined for all of the 2025-26 season, a devastating blow that will have significant fantasy implications as the Pacers are forced to shuffle roles.

Let's take a closer look at which players could see the biggest shift in fantasy value for 2025-26.

Who will step up in Haliburton's absence?

Andrew Nembhard stands to get the biggest bump in fantasy value. In eight games without Haliburton this past season, Nembhard averaged 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Expect his average draft position to skyrocket next season as he becomes the primary floor general on a well-balanced Indiana offense. His 28.9 minutes per game in 2024-25 was a career high for the third-year pro out of Gonzaga, and that number could jump into the mid-30s next season. Nembhard's ability to contribute assists and solid counting stats makes him a strong midround fantasy target.

Pascal Siakam averaged 20.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG and 3.4 APG during the regular season and could move into more of a point-forward role like he was in with the Toronto Raptors before joining the Pacers. Though Siakam's APG this season was his lowest since 2018-19 with Toronto, his ability to facilitate will be needed more than ever on the short-handed Pacers next season. Siakam is someone managers should feel comfortable drafting as a top-50 player.

Others impacted

Shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin should also see an expanded role, likely moving into the starting lineup and picking up increased usage. Very few players in the NBA have put up similar numbers on a consistent basis quite like Mathurin in his three years in the league, always settling into the 15-16 PPG, 5-6 RPG, 2 APG, 1.5 3PG, 45 FG%, 83 FT% range. Like Nembhard, Mathurin notched a career high with 29.8 MPG in 2024-25, so a bump in the counting numbers is likely as long as the minutes increase while Haliburton is out.

Aaron Nesmith could also see a slight bump in scoring after serving as a secondary scorer and 3-pointer shooter for the Pacers for the past three seasons, averaging 12.2 PPG in 2023-24 and 12.0 PPG in 2024-25.

T.J. McConnell, another guard under contract through 2027-28, could see more minutes and a fantasy boost as well, especially in assists and steals. Game 7 of the Finals showed how productive he can be when given adequate playing time. The 33-year-old has averaged 5.0 APG and 1.2 SPG in his steady 10-year NBA career and, even with a healthy Haliburton, has been a solid streamer in deeper leagues for years.

Myles Turner is an impending free agent, and his role as a rim protector and 3-point shooter will remain in place if he re-signs with the Pacers. A slight bump in scoring would be likely, too. If he ends up elsewhere, however, it will cause roles to shift even more on this dynamic Pacers squad.