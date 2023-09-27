By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defense schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start decisions and fantasy advice each week. Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can also help you make the best waiver wire pickups.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB cheat sheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected Shadow Matchups

Buccaneers' Mike Evans vs. Saints' Marshon Lattimore (Shadow)

Where else to start but with Evans vs. Lattimore Round 11? These two have a storied history, and the rivalry took a turn for the worse in Week 2 of last season. After Lattimore shadowed Evans on 14 of his first 23 routes (including 13 of 15 on the perimeter), the two were involved in a fight and were promptly ejected (Evans was also suspended for Week 3). Lattimore also shadowed Evans once as a rookie, twice in 2018, once in 2019 (Lattimore missed the other game), three times in 2020 and twice in 2021. Evans' stat lines in the games Lattimore shadowed him are as follows (in chronological order starting with 2017):

5-55-0

7-147-1

4-86-0

0-0-0

1-2-1

4-64-0

1-3-1

2-48-1

1-14-0

3-61-0

In the lone 2022 showdown, Evans had seven yards on one catch against Lattimore, but produced 54 yards on two catches against Justin Evans. Evans is averaging 10.1 fantasy PPG in 17 career games against New Orleans, compared to 17.2 in his 123 other games. He last reached 13.0 fantasy points against the Saints in Week 1 of 2018. New Orleans has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to the perimeter this season, which is where Evans aligns 72% of the time.

Takeaway: Lattimore has clearly had Evans' number over the years, so there's obviously bust potential here. Lower expectations, but Evans -- who is seeing a career-high 31% target share -- should remain in lineups.