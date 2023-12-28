Open Extended Reactions

Throughout the NFL regular season, we'll meet here on Thursdays to break down the film from a fantasy football perspective. I'm looking for trends and tendencies on both sides of the ball to give fantasy managers a jump when they set their weekly lineups. Schemes matter. So does offensive deployment in weekly matchups. And remember, the game tape always tells us a story.

With fantasy championships on the line for managers in 17-week leagues and the first week of the 2-week championship series in ESPN standard leagues, let's hit the quarterback position first. I'm looking at a veteran signal caller here, one playing at a high level within the structure of the offense, and reading it out with speed from the pocket. Plus, we'll discuss two pass catchers to upgrade, along with three players about whom I have questions heading into this weekend's games.

All references to fantasy scoring are for PPR leagues unless otherwise noted.

Three players to upgrade in Week 17

Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield should be a starter again this week in 10-12 team leagues given his tape and production over his past three games. Mayfield has now scored at least 19 points, with multiple touchdown throws, in three straight starts, and he's completed over 74% of his throws in back-to-back weeks. He's really dialed-in, throwing the ball decisively and reading it out with speed from the pocket. That's allowed Mayfield to work all three levels of the route tree, while playing within the Bucs offensive structure. Keep him in the lineup for this Sunday's NFC South matchup versus the Saints.