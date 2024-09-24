Open Extended Reactions

It's Week 4 of the fantasy football season, and with all the injuries across the league, plus the inconsistent scoring at key positions, managers (like myself) are looking for streaming options to give their lineups a boost.

There is some emerging talent at the running back position, including a couple of rookies who are seeing a boost in volume and production. There are also multiple tight ends worth a look this week, but let's start with three quarterbacks who fit in deeper-league lineups.

Players listed below are deeper-league targets, rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are solely for this week's matchups and not based on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers (24.1% rostered; at Colts)