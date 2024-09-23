Open Extended Reactions

The NFL is a "next man up" league and, by extension, your fantasy football league is as well. You acquired your team during the draft, but it's the moves you make as the season unfolds that will ultimately decide if you're playoff-bound or planning for next season. Every week, we'll help you identify the players available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues whose value has taken a turn for the better and should be added to your roster as starters or as smart stashes for your bench.

Injuries are wreaking havoc across the league, especially at quarterback -- and Justin Herbert is just the latest example. He aggravated his high right ankle sprain in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and left the stadium in a walking boot.

Luckily, his X-rays came back negative, but the Los Angeles Chargers will keep a close eye on him this week. If you're feeling the impact of potentially being without either Herbert or Jordan Love (knee) this coming weekend or you've lost Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) indefinitely, let's dive into this week's waiver wire.

We'll start off with a bunch of quarterbacks who can help you weather these absences.

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (rostered in 16.2% of ESPN leagues): Darnold is thriving in Kevin O'Connell's offense. He just put up a season-high 23.3 fantasy points against a tough Houston Texans defense. Surprisingly, Houston blitzed him on only seven of his 32 dropbacks, even though he's struggled against the blitz this season. Darnold has now thrown multiple TD passes in three straight games, the longest streak of his career. He's a midrange QB2 in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers for fantasy managers in superflex formats.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (27.8%): Smith didn't have to do much against the Dolphins, who are the only team in the league to have not held a lead for a single second this season. He finished with just 11.3 fantasy points. However, Smith did score 17.8 fantasy points back in Week 1 and 17.9 in Week 2. He's also a midrange QB2 in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions for those in superflex formats.

Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers (24.1%): Fields just put up a season-high 18.4 fantasy points against the Chargers on Sunday. Since entering the league in 2021, he has 11 games with both a passing and rushing touchdown, ranking him third behind Josh Allen (21) and Jalen Hurts (17). The Steelers are 3-0 for the first time since 2020 and this is the first time Fields has won three straight games in his career. After this start, it'll be tough for Mike Tomlin to bench him for Russell Wilson. Fields can be viewed as a borderline QB1 in Week 4 against the Colts.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (6.1%): Jones put up a season-high 19.4 fantasy points in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. He's now had back-to-back games with 18-plus points, thanks in part to the breakout performance of rookie WR Malik Nabers. Nabers is the first rookie WR to have posted 28-plus fantasy points in consecutive games since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014. Jones can be viewed as a midrange QB2 in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, a team that just gave up 25.9 fantasy points to Lamar Jackson.

play 1:08 Should fantasy managers keep an eye on Andy Dalton? Field Yates discusses Andy Dalton's impressive performance for the Panthers in Week 3.

Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers (1.4%): Dalton put on a show against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, racking up 24.5 fantasy points. His top target, Diontae Johnson, had a career-high 122 receiving yards. The Panthers offense was clicking. Benching second-year QB Bryce Young looks like it was the right call from head coach Dave Canales. Dalton can be a reliable QB2 for fantasy managers, so those in need of another QB option in superflex formats should definitely scoop him up.

Quick hits

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (7.8%): Nix completed 69.4% of his passes and put up a season-high 19.3 fantasy points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even adding in a rushing touchdown for good measure. He's not a great start in Week 4 against the Jets, but once bye weeks begin, he could be a solid QB2 streaming option in Week 4 against the Raiders.

Tim Boyle, Miami Dolphins (0.0%): Boyle stepped in for Skylar Thompson on Sunday after Thompson went down due to a rib injury. He knows Mike McDaniel's offense well, so in deeper superflex leagues, fantasy managers should keep him on their radar. With targets like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Boyle could be worth a look. Alternatively, don't overlook Tyler Huntley (0.4%) if the Dolphins decide to go with him this week. He's a dual-threat QB who has averaged 14.0 fantasy points per game in the regular-season games he's started.

Running backs

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (32.8%): The Broncos' defense shut down the Bucs offense Sunday, but the key takeaway was Irving leading Tampa Bay with 12 touches, compared with Rachaad White's 11. This season, Irving has played on 31 snaps per game while White has seen the field for 44, but their 2024 touch totals are much closer (39 for Irving, 43 for White). The same pattern shows up in fantasy points, with Irving at 23.2 and White at 28.4. Irving is still one of the top RB options on the wire and could eventually lead the team in several rushing categories.

Cam Akers, Houston Texans (35.1%): The game got away from the Texans early, and Akers was bottled up when Houston tried to get its running game going. He did finish with 10.0 fantasy points, thanks to a receiving touchdown. Neither Joe Mixon (ankle) nor Dameon Pierce (hamstring) practiced last week and both were ruled out for Sunday's game. It's no guarantee that either will be ready this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Akers is worth rostering in case he gets another opportunity to lead the Texans' committee against Jacksonville.

play 0:55 Why Yates has 'zero interest' in Dowdle and Elliott Field Yates advises fantasy managers to steer clear of Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott.

Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys (37.4%): Dowdle led the Cowboys' backfield with 9.0 fantasy points. It's a bit crowded in that huddle, with Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and Deuce Vaughn all getting touches. That's the bad news. The good news? The Cowboys' offensive line ranks in the top 10 in run block win rate. Through three games, Dowdle has 31 touches, compared with Elliott's 24 and Vaughn's nine. Dowdle is the one you should roster. With the Giants up next in Week 4, we'll see if Dallas gives Dowdle even more touches.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets (28.0%): The rookie led the Jets' backfield with a season-high 55 rushing yards against the New England Patriots on Thursday night. He also had a season-high 14 touches. Was this just because the Jets had a commanding lead? It's hard to say. Still, Allen is worth rostering to see if he'll be consistently featured in the Jets' committee. Allen is also generating 2.6 yards after contact per rushing attempt this season, which is higher than Breece Hall's 2.0.

Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders (29.6%): The Raiders were steamrolled by the Panthers, but one eye-opening stat stood out: Mattison led Las Vegas in snaps played, with Zamir White finishing third behind Ameer Abdullah. While White had 10 rushing attempts, it was Mattison who had the more productive fantasy day, scoring 13.4 points thanks to a rushing touchdown. This has been the trend early this season, with Mattison racking up 35.7 fantasy points, compared with White's 14.8. Mattison has a more diverse skill set, making him worth stashing to see if the Raiders give him more touches against the Browns in Week 4.

Emanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers (1.9%): Wilson has solidified his role as Josh Jacobs' backup, especially with MarShawn Lloyd now on IR due to an ankle injury. Wilson has been making plays for the Packers, finishing with a season-high 14 touches and 16.5 fantasy points in Green Bay's blowout win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Jacobs has seen 18-plus touches in two of the team's three games this season. If he were to miss any time, Wilson would step in and take on that workload.

Quick hits

Roschon Johnson could be a decent guy to stash on your bench in the hopes of more carries down the road. AP

Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears (0.8%): He was active for the first time this season against the Indianapolis Colts and led the Bears' backfield with 30 rushing yards on eight attempts. With D'Andre Swift struggling this season, stashing Johnson might not be a bad idea.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (6.2%): Tracy had a season high in both snaps and touches against the Browns on Sunday. He's definitely worth stashing on your bench. If Devin Singletary, who has had at least 17 touches in two straight games, misses any time, Tracy could make an immediate impact.

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers (1.7% rostered): Jordan Mason has had at least 21 touches in three straight games for a 49ers offense that ranks third in total yards per game. So why not stash Guerendo on your bench? He's next in line if Mason misses any time.

Tyler Badie, Denver Broncos (0.0%): Badie finished with nine rushing attempts for 70 yards against the Bucs, averaging an impressive 7.8 yards per carry, albeit boosted by a 43-yard run in the fourth quarter. No one has a firm grip on the starting job in Denver, so why not stash him if you have the space? It could be worth seeing what happens next.

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills (9.6% rostered): The only teams with a higher rushing-play percentage than the Bills are the Packers and the New Orleans Saints. If James Cook misses time, Davis could step in and help fill that void for Buffalo.

Wide receivers

play 0:40 Why Jauan Jennings will be a top pickup off the waiver wire this week Eric Moody expects Jauan Jennings to be rostered a lot more in Week 4 after a big game in Week 3.

Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers (36.0%): Jennings stepped up big for the 49ers (and fantasy managers) with Deebo Samuel Sr. and George Kittle both ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams. He finished with 12 targets and an impressive 46.5 fantasy points. In fact, Jennings made 49ers history as just the second player, alongside Jerry Rice, to record 10 receptions and three receiving touchdowns in a game. If you need a wide receiver, he should be your top priority. Just keep an eye on the availability of Samuel and Kittle for Week 4 against the Patriots, as either could affect Jennings' target volume.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers (42.7%): Johnston has now scored 12-plus fantasy points in consecutive games. However, he has received only eight targets during that time. Still, he's stepping up as the Chargers' top receiver while Joshua Palmer deals with elbow and calf injuries. Whether Herbert or another quarterback is under center in Week 4, the team will lean heavily on the running game. It ranks fifth in rushing-play percentage. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, Johnston is best viewed as a flex option in deeper formats.

Allen Lazard, New York Jets (34.3%): Lazard has great chemistry with QB Aaron Rodgers from their time together in Green Bay. He has scored 13-plus fantasy points in two of three games this season, thanks to three receiving touchdowns. Lazard and Garrett Wilson have run a similar number of routes, but Lazard's 1.74 receiving yards per route is slightly better than Wilson's 1.58. Rodgers likes to spread the ball around, so he doesn't rely solely on Wilson and Breece Hall. With Pat Surtain II expected to shadow Wilson in Week 4, Lazard could have another productive game against the Broncos.

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants (14.8% rostered): Though Nabers has commanded a huge target share this season, Robinson has still been productive. He has seen eight-plus targets twice in three games and scored double-digit fantasy points in each of the past three. In Week 4 against the Cowboys, Robinson will be on the flex radar, especially as Dallas focuses on slowing down Nabers.

Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys (33.5%): After a solid Week 1 against the Browns with 14.5 fantasy points, Cooks has totaled just 7.2 points over his past two outings. But here's one stat you should know: Cooks ranks just outside the top 10 in routes run. He's also facing a Giants team in Week 4 that ranks among the top 10 most generous defenses in terms of WR fantasy points allowed.

DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots (28.5%): Douglas led his team with nine targets and scored 14.8 fantasy points against the Jets in Week 3. The Patriots' passing game is far from ideal, ranking near the bottom of the league in both attempts and yards. Still, Douglas has run the second-most routes for New England, just behind Hunter Henry. Need bench depth? Don't overlook him.

Quick hits

Jalen Nailor, Minnesota Vikings (4.0%): He has now put up 12-plus fantasy points in back-to-back games with Jordan Addison out. The only Vikings player who has run more routes than Nailor? Justin Jefferson.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (9.5%): He made his 2024 debut against the Bears on Sunday, finishing with five targets and 5.2 fantasy points, working mostly from the slot. The target volume was encouraging, but Anthony Richardson's 20 passing attempts and 50% completion rate weren't as promising.

Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers (20.0%): The Panthers' offense looked energized with Dalton under center, but Adam Thielen's hamstring injury was a blow. If it's serious, Legette could see more snaps and targets against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams (1.9% rostered): Atwell saw five targets and scored 13.3 fantasy points in the Rams' comeback win over the 49ers. While he didn't play as many snaps as Demarcus Robinson, he ran a similar number of routes. With Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp both sidelined, the Rams need all the pass catchers they can get.

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (26.3% rostered): With Malik Willis at quarterback, the Packers have leaned more on the running game. Doubs is averaging 7.0 fantasy points per game, but he has seen just 12 total targets. Still, he leads the team in routes run, which could signal more opportunities ahead.

Tight ends

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets (27.7%): Conklin set season highs with 6 targets, 5 receptions, 93 receiving yards and 14.3 fantasy points. He has been on the field for a high percentage of the Jets' offensive snaps. In fact, only Wilson and Lazard have run more routes than Conklin. He seems to have a solid rapport with Rodgers, and there's a good chance that continues at home against the Broncos in Week 4.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (26.1%): Kmet tied with Rome Odunze for the lead in targets against the Colts, getting 11 looks. He finished with 10 receptions and 25.7 fantasy points. This season, Kmet has run the third-most routes on the Bears. Rookie QB Caleb Williams has realized that targeting Kmet over the middle is a smart move. Looking ahead to Week 4 against the Rams, Kmet can be seen as a solid TE2 option.