Fantasy football rookie watch: Bo Nix, Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze shine

The performance of New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (28.2 PPR points), Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (23.4) and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (19.3) gave fantasy managers a big boost in their Week 3 matchups. But things didn't go as smoothly for other rookies.

So, what statistical tidbits should you know about, and which rookies deserve your attention moving forward?

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (88.5% rostered, 40.5% started)

Daniels bounced back big on Monday night against the Bengals after his rough Week 2 versus the Giants. He put up 28.0 fantasy points against Cincinnati, rewarding those fantasy managers who stuck with him. Daniels is just the second player in league history to rack up at least 600 passing yards and 150 rushing yards over his first three games. He's firmly on the QB1 radar heading into Week 4 against the Cardinals.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (7.8% rostered, 0.8% started)

Nix completed 69.4% of his passes and racked up a season-high 19.3 fantasy points against the Buccaneers. He also scored his second career rushing touchdown, both having come before he threw his first passing TD. One key takeaway from this game is that Nix thrives when he gets adequate protection from his offensive line. He was only pressured on 25.6% of his 39 dropbacks. Nix is still on the QB3 radar for Week 4 against the Jets, but he could be a solid streaming option in deeper Superflex formats against the Raiders in Week 5.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (54.9% rostered, 8.7% started)

The 2024 season is here and there's still time to start fresh with a 0-0 record. Create a league with friends and family, or join a public league. Your championship run starts today! Sign Up Now >>

Williams had his best performance of the season against the Colts on Sunday, throwing for a Bears rookie record of 363 passing yards. While this marked his second straight game with two interceptions, he still managed to score 17.3 fantasy points. However, he struggled with passes thrown 15 yards or more, struggled when pressured and struggled when blitzed. It also doesn't help Williams that he's had 20 off target throws so far this season. Looking ahead, he has a favorable matchup against the Rams in Week 4 and is definitely on the QB2 radar.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (2.2% rostered)

Maye made his NFL debut late in the Patriots' blowout loss to the Jets, stepping in for veteran Jacoby Brissett. New York pressured the Patriots on 49% of their drop backs Thursday night, the highest rate in any game this season. Could a change be coming in New England? Brissett has been struggling, averaging just 7.50 fantasy points per game. Keep Maye on your watch list as the Patriots head to San Francisco in Week 4.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (1.0% rostered)

For Penix to see the field, Kirk Cousins would have to either underperform or get injured. If that happens, he's got solid playmakers. Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts are all ready to help him out.

Top performer

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (32.8% rostered, 2.8% started)

The Broncos defense shut down the Buccaneers offense, but a key takeaway was Irving leading Tampa Bay with nine rushing attempts compared to Rachaad White's six. Irving also outscored White in fantasy points (11.4 vs. 8.5). So far this season, Irving has 25 rushing attempts for 154 yards, while White has 31 for just 67. It seems only a matter of time before Irving gets more touches. If he's available, grab him before Tampa Bay faces the Eagles.

Keep 'em rostered

Braelon Allen, New York Jets (28.0% rostered, 3.0% started)

Allen led the Jets backfield with a career high 55 rushing yards against the Patriots on Thursday night. He also had a career high 14 touches. Allen played 21 snaps compared to Breece Hall's 21 in a game that Jets were firmly in control. However, Hall (22) ran more routes than Allen (6). It's also worth mentioning Allen (2.6) is generating a higher yards after contact per rushing attempt than Hall (2.0) for the season. Allen looks like he could have standalone value, especially in games where the Jets are huge favorites. He's only rostered in 28.0% of ESPN leagues.

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (36.9% rostered, 0.9% started)

The Cardinals found themselves playing from behind for most of the game, which limited Benson to just two rushing attempts. In comparison, James Conner had nine rushing attempts. If Conner ends up missing time, Benson could step in and handle a significant portion of the workload, making him a solid RB2 option. He's definitely worth stashing on your bench if he's available in your league. Keep in mind, Conner has had 19 or more touches in two out of three games this season.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers (65.9% rostered)

Brooks remains on the PUP/NFI list as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered last November at Texas, so he'll be out for at least the first four games. However, the Panthers offense showed some life against the Raiders with Andy Dalton at quarterback. That's encouraging for those with Brooks in their IR spot. Chuba Hubbard had a standout game, finishing with 26 touches and 27.9 fantasy points. It makes you wonder what Brooks could achieve in this offense when he returns.

Others to watch

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins (15.7% rostered)

The Dolphins offense struggled without Tua Tagovailoa and spent most of the game playing from behind. Wright only had two rushing attempts, while De'Von Achane handled 14 touches and Jeff Wilson Jr. got three. Remember, Raheem Mostert was inactive. For Wright to become fantasy relevant, he'll need Achane and Mostert to miss some time.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (33.7% rostered)

Corum didn't see any touches against the 49ers; it was all about Kyren Williams, who racked up 26 touches and scored 31.6 fantasy points in Los Angeles' comeback win. Corum's fantasy relevance really hinges on Williams' availability. Keep the rookie on your watch list.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers (12.9% rostered)

The Packers placed Lloyd on injured reserve and signed running back Chris Brooks from the practice squad earlier this week to add depth. Lloyd will be out for at least four weeks, likely returning in Week 7 against the Houston Texans. Emanuel Wilson is now the Packers' No. 2 back, finishing with 14 touches and 16.5 fantasy points on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. For now, Lloyd belongs on your watch list, not your fantasy roster.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (1.3% rostered)

Vidal has been inactive for three straight games (coach's decision), but there's still potential for the rookie in the Chargers' run-heavy offense. The easiest path to fantasy relevancy would be if J.K. Dobbins or Gus Edwards misses time. The Chargers are averaging 35.5 rushing attempts per game, and with QB Justin Herbert re-aggravating his ankle injury against the Steelers, they might rely on the ground game even more in Week 4 against the Chiefs. Keep Vidal on your watch list.

Carson Steele, Kansas City Chiefs (57.8% rostered)

Steele led the Chiefs backfield with 18 touches and 74 total yards against the Falcons on Sunday night. He also led in snaps, playing mainly on early downs and short-yardage plays, as expected. Steele played well enough to solidify his role in backfield until Isiah Pacheco returns. However, we'll have to see how the Chiefs work in Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Kareem Hunt once they return. Steele is firmly on the flex radar in Week 4 against the Chargers.

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills (9.6% rostered)

The Bills had six different players score a touchdown against the Jaguars on Monday, and Davis was one of them. He finished with eight touches and 9.3 fantasy points. The key takeaway? Davis could help fill the void if James Cook ever misses time. Cook has had 15-plus touches in two out of three games and has scored 19-plus fantasy points twice. As a team, the Bills have gone over 30 on the scoreboard in three straight games.

Wide receivers

Top performers

Malik Nabers, New York Giants (97.0% rostered, 75.8% started)

Nabers has been on fire for fantasy managers this season, racking up 12+ targets and 25+ fantasy points in consecutive games. He even made history against the Browns on Sunday, becoming the first player ever with 20 receptions and three receiving touchdowns in their first three games. You can count on him as a low-end WR1 heading into Week 4 against the Cowboys.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears (68.9% rostered, 5.8% started)

Odunze set a career high in targets (11), receptions (6), receiving yards (112) and fantasy points (23.4) against the Colts on Sunday. He even scored his first touchdown. He's run nearly as many routes as DJ Moore this season and his rapport with Caleb Williams is undeniable. Odunze will find himself on the flex radar in deeper formats against the Rams in Week 4.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (99.3% rostered, 92.1% started)

Harrison delivered a solid fantasy performance against the Lions, even though the Cardinals fell flat as a team. He's had eight or more targets and has scored 17 or more fantasy points in two consecutive games. The Cardinals face the Commanders at home in Week 4, and their defense ranks in the top half for fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. Harrison remains a solid low-end WR1 moving forward.

Keep 'em rostered

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers (79.5% rostered, 13.4% started)

McConkey had six targets and 7.4 fantasy points against the Steelers, primarily working from the slot. His snap count and routes run were similar to Quentin Johnston's, but it's tough to trust him in fantasy lineups with the Chargers relying heavily on the run. Justin Herbert also aggravated his right ankle injury, which could lead to even more reliance on running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. He's best as a flex option in deeper leagues for Week 4 against the Chiefs.

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs (91.7% rostered, 36.4% started)

Worthy hasn't come close to matching his Week 1 breakout against the Ravens, where he put up 20.8 fantasy points. Since then, he's managed just eight total touches and 9.2 points. Against the Falcons on Sunday, he played fewer snaps and ran fewer routes than both Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce. Even with Mahomes under center, it's difficult to trust Worthy in your lineup right now. Keep him on your bench until we see more consistent usage.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (78.4% rostered, 14.4% started)

Thomas saw a season-high nine targets in the Jaguars' blowout loss to the Bills on Monday night. QB Trevor Lawrence struggled, managing just 9.4 fantasy points, which limited Thomas' output to 9.8 fantasy points of his own. So, what's the silver lining? The only player who ran more routes than Thomas was Christian Kirk. The rookie is firmly on the flex radar against the Texans in Week 4.

Gear up for Draft Day Elevate your league's draft party experience with our ESPN Draft Board Kits. Use code FOCUS10 for 10% off your order. Shop Now

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills (74.2% rostered, 7.0% started)

It was great seeing Coleman catch his first NFL touchdown from Josh Allen, but disappointing that he had only one target in the Bills' blowout win over the Jaguars on Monday night. Coleman ran just 11 routes, which was fewer than Mack Hollins (24), Khalil Shakir (22), and Dalton Kincaid (16). Until he plays on more snaps and runs more routes, it's tough to trust Coleman in fantasy lineups.

Others to watch

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3.7% rostered)

The story remains the same for McMillan against the Broncos. He's playing just as many snaps and running a similar number routes as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but McMillan isn't getting the targets. With Evans and Godwin commanding such a high target share, it's tough for McMillan to be fantasy relevant unless one of them misses time. Keep him on your watch list.

Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots (19.5% rostered)

The Patriots' wide receiver rotation is still up in the air. They had six receivers active against the Jets on Thursday night. Polk played fewer snaps and ran fewer routes than Demario Douglas and K.J. Osborn. He's only seen six targets and has 31 receiving yards this season. The Patriots are near the bottom of the league in pass attempts and passing yards. Polk's fantasy relevance is tough to see unless that changes. For now, just keep him on your watch list.

Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers (20.0% rostered)

The Panthers offense looked sharper with Andy Dalton under center instead of Bryce Young in their game against the Raiders. Legette had three targets, scoring 6.2 fantasy points after not being targeted at all in Week 2. That was a letdown, especially since the Panthers had a commanding lead for most of the game, while Diontae Johnson racked up a career high 122 receiving yards. Now, with Adam Thielen's hamstring injury, there might be even more opportunities for Legette in Week 4 against the Bengals. Thielen had five targets and 13.0 fantasy points before leaving the game in the first half.

Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts (20.0% rostered)

Josh Downs' return negatively impacted Mitchell's snap count. Downs is back working from the slot in 11 personnel, just like last season. Meanwhile, Mitchell saw only one target against the Bears. And with QB Anthony Richardson struggling as a passer (just 14.9 combined fantasy points in the last two games), Mitchell's doesn't have much fantasy value at the moment. Keep him on your watch list for now.

Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders (2.9% rostered)

McCaffrey had a season-high 44 receiving yards on Monday night against the Bengals. However, he only ran nine routes. Until his number of routes and snaps played increases, it'll be tough to trust him in fantasy lineups -- even in deeper leagues.

Tight end

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (94.4% rostered, 79.6% started)

The Raiders struggled offensively against the Panthers. After posting 8+ targets and 12+ fantasy points in Weeks 1-2, Bowers only saw four targets and managed just 7.1 points in Week 3. He did miss some time while being checked for a concussion, but he returned later in the game. Looking ahead to Week 4 against the Browns, Bowers should be more involved and can still be trusted as a high-end TE1.