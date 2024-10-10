Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet for Week 6 is your one-stop shop for fantasy football advice. We've curated all our best start/sit advice from this week, including insights from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Liz Loza. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report, consider the betting data and then set your lineup with confidence.

Lines accurate as of latest time stamp. For latest odds, go to ESPN BET.

Injury aggregation powered by RotoWire. Football Power Index by ESPN Analytics.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears -1

Locks: Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET

Over/under total: 44.5 (sixth highest)

FPI favorite: Bears by 3.6, 60.3% to win outright

Jaguars injury watch: TE Evan Engram: Q; RB Travis Etienne Jr.: Q; WR Gabe Davis: Q

Bears injury watch: none to report

Best of the Week

Matt Bowen : Caleb Williams played his best game as a pro in the Week 5 win over Carolina and he gets another positive matchup this Sunday versus the Jacksonville defense in London. I'll take Williams this week as my top QB streamer.

On the other side of the ball, Tank Bigsby saw a team-high 13 carries in the Week 5 win over the Colts, compared with only six for starter Travis Etienne Jr. Bigsby should continue to cut into Etienne's touches, especially in a matchup versus the Chicago defense, in which the run game will be a priority for Jacksonville.

Tristan H. Cockcroft: DJ Moore and Williams have finally begun clicking over the past two weeks, making this a ride-the-streak matchup. Moore, and to a lesser degree rookie Rome Odunze, align brilliantly with a Jaguars defense that has already afforded seven wide receivers 15-plus fantasy points in a game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3.5 vs. New Orleans Saints

Locks: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 41.5 (ninth highest)

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 3.8, 59.5% to win outright