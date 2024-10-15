        <
          Fantasy football streaming pickups: Look to Xavier Legette, Isaac Guerendo

          Xavier Legette has scored twice since the Panthers' change at quarterback. Matt Kelley/Getty Images
          • Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff WriterOct 15, 2024, 02:03 PM
              Former NFL safety Matt Bowen is a veteran of four teams over seven seasons, and now provides analysis for ESPN Insider.
          Heading into the Week 7 fantasy football slate, I want to start at the wide receiver position, because there are potential streaming options -- with positive matchups -- who can boost your lineup this week.

          There's a dynamic slot receiver in here, a perimeter target for Lamar Jackson and more. And with a bunch of day-to-day, or week-to-week injuries to running backs across the league, I have multiple ball carriers to look at, as they could potentially see their roles increase based on reports we get closer to game time.

          As always, I'll hit on the quarterback position, with two signal-callers I like this week, while also giving you a tight end and a matchup-based defense to use as a streaming option.

          Players listed below are deeper-league targets, rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are solely for this week's matchups and not based on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

          Wide receivers