As we head into Week 11 on the NFL slate, with the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a bye, our streaming focus will begin at the quarterback position, discussing two options for managers who roster Kyler Murray or Baker Mayfield. And the Sunday matchups are really good, too.

What about running back, you ask? I'm light here again, because there simply isn't enough volume out there to just throw players into your lineups. However, I do have a rookie back who is quickly emerging as a potential No. 1, and he has the traits to produce as a downhill runner.

As usual, we will hit on wide receivers, too. I've got four in here. Plus, there's a tight end who could see his role expand and a defense that has a matchup with an NFC offense going through a major regression.

Players listed below are deeper-league targets, rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are solely for this week's matchups and not based on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (40.2% rostered; vs. Ravens)

Let's play the matchup here. That Baltimore defense has allowed 294.9 pass yards per game and 22 passing touchdowns, both of which are the most in the league. Wilson isn't going to give you much as a runner in this Steelers offense, but he has scored 18 or more fantasy points, with multiple touchdown throws, in two of his past three games. Plus, with George Pickens' playmaking ability on the perimeter and the addition of Mike Williams, Wilson now has two vertical targets to work the third level of the field.