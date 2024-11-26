Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected Shadow Matchups

Porter has shadowed for a substantive chunk of the game six times this season, which has included showdowns with Drake London, Courtland Sutton, Quentin Johnston, CeeDee Lamb, Terry McLaurin and Rashod Bateman. He covered the group on a combined 116 of 176 routes, including 112 of 143 on the perimeter. Their receiving lines were as follows: London (4 targets-2 receptions-15 yards-0 touchdowns), Sutton (5-1-26-0), Johnston (2-2-44-1), Lamb (9-5-62-0), McLaurin (6-5-113-0) and Bateman (3-2-30-0). The group combined to average 8.7 fantasy points, with only McLaurin reaching 13.

The Steelers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to receivers, including the second fewest over expected. Chase is averaging 17.6 fantasy PPG in four career games against the Steelers.

Takeaway: