After working through a Week 12 with six teams on a bye, we actually get a full slate of games this weekend. Yes, starting on Thursday, with three Thanksgiving games, all 32 NFL teams will play football in Week 13. But, with no byes, there is less of a need for streaming pickups in 10-12 team leagues.

So, today, we're going to focus on deeper-league targets. And we'll start at the quarterback position. I have a veteran in here who has thrown 12 touchdowns over his past five games, plus there are two more who can be started in two-QB formats.

While I'm really light on running backs this week, I have a group of receivers to look at, some with big-play upside and others who can give you a solid floor in the lineup. There's an emerging tight end in here too, plus a defense with a secondary that jumps out on the tape.

Let's get ready for Week 13!

Players listed below are deeper-league targets, rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are solely for this week's matchups and not based on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (32.5% rostered; at Saints)

Let's stay with Stafford for Sunday's game in New Orleans after he scored 19.22 points against the Eagles defense in Week 12. Stafford has thrown for at least two touchdowns, with 17-plus points, in four of his past five games. Stafford is really driving the ball on film too, and he's getting the ball out (on time) to his top targets Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Stafford fits here as a top streamer this week.