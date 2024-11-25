Fantasy football pickups: Caleb Williams on the rise, Jeremy McNichols next man up

The NFL is a "next man up" league. By extension, your fantasy football league is as well. You acquired your team during the draft, but it's the moves you make as the season unfolds that will ultimately decide whether you're playoff-bound or planning for next season. Every week, we'll help you identify the players available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues whose value has taken a turn for the better and should be added to your roster as starters or as smart stashes for your bench.
The Week 12 "bye-mageddon" threw a wrench into fantasy lineups with six teams on a bye, but hopefully you survived -- and maybe even got some assistance from Saquon Barkley's epic 46.2 fantasy points against the Rams. But hold on tight, we're not out of the storm yet. Week 14 brings another six teams on bye, and now's the time to get proactive.
One player to target for Week 13 is Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams (36.7% rostered on ESPN leagues). Williams was outstanding against the Minnesota Vikings, scoring 26.9 fantasy points -- his best outing since Week 6, when he scored 28.6 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He did well against the blitz, completing 9 of 12 passes for two touchdowns. Williams also had his most completions on throws of 15-plus air yards (5-12, 141 yards).
Williams and the Bears have a tough schedule ahead, but he's still worth adding, especially in superflex leagues or as a backup in single-QB formats.
Quarterbacks
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (32.5%)
Stafford finished with 19.2 fantasy points Sunday night against the Eagles. Having both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp on the field made a huge difference. Stafford has scored 18 or more fantasy points in four of his past five games and is a low-end QB1 for Week 13 against a New Orleans Saints defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game.
Other QB options
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (21.5%)
Lawrence missed the Jaguars' last two games before their Week 12 bye with a shoulder injury on his non-throwing arm. The good news? He is expected to practice this week. Lawrence was playing well before the injury, scoring 19-plus fantasy points in three of his past five outings. Don't overlook Lawrence if you need quarterback depth in a superflex league.
Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (4.0%)
Levis has scored 15 or more fantasy points in three straight games after returning from a shoulder injury. He averaged just 7.6 fantasy points per game before this stretch, so this is a big step up. The Titans have the second-best remaining schedule for fantasy quarterbacks, with matchups against the Jaguars and Bengals coming up. Levis is a strong option in deeper superflex leagues.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (3.3%)
Young had his best game of the season with 16.5 fantasy points against the Kansas City Chiefs. Don't overlook him in deeper superflex leagues. The Panthers have the fourth-best remaining schedule for fantasy quarterbacks, making Young a solid option if you need a quarterback.
Running backs
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders (1.2%)
McNichols could be a popular waiver pickup this week with the Commanders' backfield in flux. Brian Robinson Jr. suffered an ankle injury on the first play of Week 12 against the Cowboys, and Austin Ekeler sustained a concussion on a late kick return. That leaves McNichols as the healthiest option heading into Week 13 against the Titans. Although Chris Rodriguez Jr. was released Saturday, he could be re-signed. If Robinson and Ekeler are out, McNichols would be a flex consideration behind a Commanders offensive line that ranks second in run block win rate.
Other RB options
Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders (19.3%)
Abdullah took over the Raiders' backfield Sunday against the Broncos with Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) sidelined. He played nearly 90% of the snaps, finishing with 13 touches and 17.5 fantasy points -- his second straight game with 10 or more fantasy points. With a short week before facing the Chiefs on Friday, Mattison and White could remain out, making Abdullah a solid flex option in deeper leagues. Just keep in mind, Kansas City's defense has given up the fewest fantasy points per game to running backs this season.
Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars (33.4%)
Bigsby should be fully recovered from his ankle injury after the Jaguars' Week 12 bye. Travis Etienne Jr. struggled in Week 11, managing just 6.3 fantasy points on 15 touches. Meanwhile, Bigsby has scored double-digit fantasy points in three of the four games when he has had double-digit touches, including two with over 23 points. If he gets more touches, he could deliver. Now is the perfect time to stash Bigsby.
RB stashes
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (28.3%)
James Conner has yet to play a full season in his NFL career. Conner has averaged 17.7 touches per game this season, and Benson would help fill the void if he misses time.
Braelon Allen, New York Jets (16.1%)
Breece Hall is the clear leader of the Jets' backfield, averaging 18 touches per game. If Hall misses time, Allen could step in and fill the void. The Jets have the most favorable schedule for fantasy running backs the rest of the season, making Allen a name to stash.
Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (14.2%)
The Rams rely heavily on Kyren Williams, who has averaged 21.1 touches per game this season. If Williams were to miss time, Corum could step in and be fantasy relevant. Head coach Sean McVay tends to lean on one running back when the situation calls for it.
Wide receivers
Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers (36.3%)
Legette has caught at least four passes in three of his past four games and scored 9.0 or more fantasy points in all of them. With Adam Thielen back, Legette seems to be the only Panthers receiver with a full-time role. He should be firmly on the flex radar for Week 13, especially in deeper leagues, facing a Buccaneers defense that ranks sixth in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.
Other WR options
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans (7.5%)
Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged just 4.6 targets per game over the past six games but has still been productive, scoring 12 or more fantasy points in four of those games with five receiving touchdowns. The Titans have the third-most favorable schedule for wide receivers the rest of the season, so don't overlook Westbrook-Ikhine in deeper leagues.
Devaughn Vele, Denver Broncos (1.7%)
Vele had a season-high nine targets and 80 receiving yards against the Raiders on Sunday, finishing second on the team in routes run and targets behind Courtland Sutton. Vele has scored 10 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games and is a reliable target for Bo Nix. Vele is on the flex radar against the Browns in Week 13.
Noah Brown, Washington Commanders (10.4%)
Brown had a season-high 10 targets against the Cowboys on Sunday and finished with 13.1 fantasy points. Brown leads the Commanders with 27 targets over the past four games and provides fantasy managers with a reliable floor in Week 13. He has scored 11 or more fantasy points in three of his past five games.
Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers (9.4%)
Romeo Doubs suffered a concussion against the 49ers on Sunday and didn't return. With the Packers set to face the Dolphins on Thursday, it's unlikely Doubs will clear the league's concussion protocol in time. If Doubs is out, Wicks will likely step into one of Green Bay's outside receiver roles. He is a solid flex option with upside for Week 13.
Tight ends
Other TE options
Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (53.0%)
Hill should be a top priority if he is still available in your league. Injuries to Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and others have opened the door for Hill to see more action. Although his usage can be unpredictable, he has had six or more touches in four straight games. The Rams' defense has struggled, giving up the eighth-most total yards and the seventh-most points per game. Hill is in a solid spot here, especially after the Rams just allowed 302 total yards to Saquon Barkley.
Field Yates discusses Noah Gray's fantasy potential after a quality day in Week 12.
Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs (1.8%)
Gray posted a season-high 22.6 fantasy points against the Panthers on Sunday. With Rashee Rice out for the season, the Chiefs have turned to more two-TE sets, giving Gray more opportunities. His 26 routes run in that game was just 12 shy of Travis Kelce's 38. In Week 13, Gray faces a Raiders defense that allows the most fantasy points per game to tight ends.
Luke Schoonmaker, Dallas Cowboys (11.1%)
Schoonmaker has posted 11.0 or more fantasy points in back-to-back games while filling in for injured Jake Ferguson. He has seen 14 targets over that span and, with the Cowboys facing the Giants on Thursday, could see a similar workload if Ferguson remains sidelined. It's worth noting that Schoonmaker and fellow tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford are splitting snaps and routes run, so the situation remains fluid.