Fantasy football pickups: Caleb Williams on the rise, Jeremy McNichols next man up

The NFL is a "next man up" league. By extension, your fantasy football league is as well. You acquired your team during the draft, but it's the moves you make as the season unfolds that will ultimately decide whether you're playoff-bound or planning for next season. Every week, we'll help you identify the players available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues whose value has taken a turn for the better and should be added to your roster as starters or as smart stashes for your bench.

The Week 12 "bye-mageddon" threw a wrench into fantasy lineups with six teams on a bye, but hopefully you survived -- and maybe even got some assistance from Saquon Barkley's epic 46.2 fantasy points against the Rams. But hold on tight, we're not out of the storm yet. Week 14 brings another six teams on bye, and now's the time to get proactive.

One player to target for Week 13 is Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams (36.7% rostered on ESPN leagues). Williams was outstanding against the Minnesota Vikings, scoring 26.9 fantasy points -- his best outing since Week 6, when he scored 28.6 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He did well against the blitz, completing 9 of 12 passes for two touchdowns. Williams also had his most completions on throws of 15-plus air yards (5-12, 141 yards).

Williams and the Bears have a tough schedule ahead, but he's still worth adding, especially in superflex leagues or as a backup in single-QB formats.

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (32.5%)

Stafford finished with 19.2 fantasy points Sunday night against the Eagles. Having both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp on the field made a huge difference. Stafford has scored 18 or more fantasy points in four of his past five games and is a low-end QB1 for Week 13 against a New Orleans Saints defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game.

Other QB options