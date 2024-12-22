Open Extended Reactions

Week 16 of the 2024 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received A and F grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an A | Who got an F

Biggest injuries and what's next

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 16

1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor dropped a season-high 39.8 points on the Titans' defense, displaying his home run ability. Taylor, who logged three touchdowns, had two scoring runs of 65 or more yards, slashing through second- and third-level pursuit angles. He's absolutely rolling in the open field. Taylor's final line -- 29 carries, 218 yards rushing -- points to his rare ability to handle volume, while creating explosive plays. Taylor and the Colts get a Giants defense in Week 17 that looks checked out, so keep him locked-in as a top-five play. -- Bowen