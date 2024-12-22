        <
          NFL Week 16 fantasy football winners and losers, injuries, grades

          Jonathan Taylor put the Colts -- and fantasy managers -- on his back on Sunday. Justin Casterline/Getty Images
          • ESPN fantasy analysts
          Dec 22, 2024, 06:59 PM

          Week 16 of the 2024 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received A and F grades?

          Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades.

          Ranking fantasy winners of Week 16

          1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

          Taylor dropped a season-high 39.8 points on the Titans' defense, displaying his home run ability. Taylor, who logged three touchdowns, had two scoring runs of 65 or more yards, slashing through second- and third-level pursuit angles. He's absolutely rolling in the open field. Taylor's final line -- 29 carries, 218 yards rushing -- points to his rare ability to handle volume, while creating explosive plays. Taylor and the Colts get a Giants defense in Week 17 that looks checked out, so keep him locked-in as a top-five play. -- Bowen