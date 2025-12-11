Open Extended Reactions

It's Week 15, the fantasy football playoffs, and if you didn't make it in your league, fear not! Daily Fantasy can let you keep playing all the way until the Super Bowl. And the best part? Everyone is available. You just have to fit everyone under the salary cap. Here's how our team is approaching Week 15 for the DraftKings Sunday main slate, as well as our favorite Pick 6 options of the week.

Jump ahead

Lineup Construction | Building blocks | High-upside plays

Solid floor plays | Narrative street | The stacks

Don't be surprised... | Contingency Plans

Pick 6

Lineup Construction

Tyler Fulghum on the optimal lineup build given slate dynamics to maximize your floor and upside

Week 14 was ugly. Let's shake it off and look at how to build in Week 15's slate, where we finally are back to a full slate with no byes.

At QB, the optimal constructions will have us looking in the $5-6k range. Why? We'll get to that when we talk wide receiver. If you do want to spend up for Matthew Stafford ($7,000) or Josh Allen ($7,500), I would completely understand. Stafford and the Rams are almost a TD favorite, at home, in the highest-totaled game of the year. Josh Allen is... Josh Allen.

At RB, we have Christian McCaffrey back on the slate. He's the week's highest-priced player but he's worth it when you consider the matchup and the upside. He's a lineup anchor. But that likely means your second RB spot will have to be from the value bin in the $5-6k range.

At WR, the best plays are the most expensive plays so we need to buy at least one, if not two. Puka Nacua ($8,700) and Davante Adams ($7,200), and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7,900). The potential absence of Tee Higgins (concussion) will steer a LOT of lineups to a Ja'Marr Chase ($8,100) + Mitchell Tinsley ($3,100) combo in two of the WR slots.

Because of everything mentioned above, we're looking at a TE in the flex for optimal builds. Unfortunately, that feels a bit uncomfortable. George Kittle is the best play at the position but he's priced at more than $5k and the 49ers are back to full health sans Aiyuk at wide receiver. Getting the TE position right feels like the most critical pivot point on the slate. Should you just double stack Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely since they're playing the Bengals? It would have worked last week with Buffalo's tight ends, just sayin'.

At D/ST, there is no glaring "must play," though I will admit it's going to be hard to ignore the Seahawks given their recent performances and the QB situation for the Indianapolis Colts. I would begrudge no one that insists on locking them in, even at a hefty price.

Building Blocks

play 0:58 What kind of fantasy value does Jaxson Dart have vs. Commanders? Field Yates explains why Jaxson Dart is a top-10 fantasy quarterback for Week 15.

Mike Clay on the safe, chalky players who are likely to be among the most played this week

Jaxson Dart, Giants ($5,600): Dart enters Week 15 with the highest fantasy point projection of any quarterback, so at just $5,600 (14th among QBs) in pricing, the rookie is easily the top value at the position. There are questions regarding how much Dart will rush the ball, but even in a "down" game against a New England defense in Week 13, he added 20 yards on four carries (he averaged 7.8 carries and 45.3 yards, and scored seven rush TDs in his first seven starts). Since making his first start in Week 4, Dart's 21.7 fantasy PPG ranks second to only Josh Allen (23.6). He gets the added benefit of an elite Week 15 matchup against a Washington defense that sits top 5 in yards, touchdowns and fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks.

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers ($9,000): This is a high price point, but McCaffrey is worth spending up. Fantasy's top-scoring back returns from his bye leading all backs in touches and receptions, having found the end zone 13 times in as many games. He's averaging 25.7 DraftKings points per game and has reached 22 points in all but three games (the exceptions were against good Rams, Texans and Browns defenses). Week 15 presents a good matchup against a Titans' defense that hasn't faced a ton of volume, but has still allowed the fifth-most touchdowns (16) to the position.

High Upside Plays

Matt Bowen on some high-risk, high-reward players who are in a position to pop this week

Chimere Dike, Titans ($4,300): Dike has a touchdown reception and at least seven targets, in two of his last three games. He's a vertical burner who can get loose down the field and the Titans could be chasing points in this game versus the 49ers.

Darius Slayton, Giants ($4,400): Slayton has at least one explosive play (reception of 20 or more yards) in four straight games, and he gets a matchup versus a Washington defense allowing an average of 246.9 passing yards per game, third most in the league. Slayton gives you both value and big play upside in Week 15

Solid floor plays

Eric Moody on the players who are consistently part of the game plan and will produce at a reasonable price

Kyren Williams, Rams ($6,800): The increasing involvement of Blake Corum, who has 20 touches over the last two games to Williams' 28, is concerning, but the attention Matthew Stafford and the Rams' passing game draw still helps the run game. Detroit's defense is not built to stop the run and ranks 28th in run stop win rate, while the Rams' offensive line ranks fourth in run block win rate. This combination puts Williams, who has averaged 19.2 fantasy points per game over his last five, in a strong position to take advantage.

Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants ($5,900): The rapport between Wan'Dale Robinson and quarterback Jaxson Dart is undeniable. Since the start of November, he has averaged 10.6 targets per game. Robinson draws an excellent matchup against a Commanders defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game, and this game carries one of the higher totals on the slate, which bodes well for his outlook.

Narrative street

Liz Loza's got a feeling ....

Matthew Stafford, Rams ($7,000): Stafford traded the chilly climes of Detroit for the L.A. sunshine back in 2021. Yet, he's only faced the Lions three times since joining the Rams, managing a 1-2 record (including the postseason) against his old team. His lone victory came in SoCal in his inaugural campaign with Sean McVay four years ago. Currently the QB4 in passing yards (3,354) and ranking first at the position in passing scores (35), Stafford figures to keep his arm warm versus Dan Campell's squad. Given a spread of just 5.5 and a fantastically high over/under of 55.5, this tilt figures to bring all of the fantasy fireworks.

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers ($6,000): The Panthers haven't made the playoffs since 2017, but the postseason is within reach this year. A win against the 3-10 Saints would keep Carolina's postseason hopes alive. New Orleans upset Carolina when the division foes met in Week 10 and Dave Canales leaned on Rico Dowdle in that effort. It didn't work. He's going to have to be more aggressive this go-around. That means letting Bryce Young target his best receiving weapon. McMillan has found the end zone four times over his last three games. The Saints secondary is more generous to the perimeter than the slot. McMillan could flirt with top-15 fantasy WR numbers in Week 15.

The stacks

play 1:26 Should fantasy managers consider Marcus Mariota if they have Jayden Daniels? Daniel Dopp explains why Marcus Mariota is a top priority add for fantasy managers who have Jayden Daniels rostered heading into Week 15.

Daniel Dopp on teammates who are set up for joint success

Matthew Stafford ($7,000), Puka Nacua ($8,700), Rams: This is the most expensive stack on the slate, and potentially a heavily rostered stack as well, but that doesn't mean we can't talk about it. Stafford has a fantastic matchup against his former team. The Lions have given up the 6th most fantasy points to QBs, including monster days to Jameis Winston in Week 12 (366 passing yards & 2 TDs), Jordan Love in Week 13 (234 yds, 4 passing TDs) and Dak Prescott in Week 14 (376 passing yards & TD). After allowing 3 straight QBs to easily top 20 Draft Kings fantasy points, Stafford is a lock to follow suit and do some serious damage with his arm against a secondary that will likely be without three of its top four starters.

Most notably, Stafford will be finding his main target Nacua, who dropped a cool 38.7 FP last week in Arizona. This week he'll get a much better matchup facing the Lions, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to WRs and a whopping 20 touchdowns to the position, also second-most in the NFL. This is a prime matchup for Stafford and both pass catchers, as you could pivot and go for the less expensive Davante Adams, but I'm not playing for Adams' safe floor, I'm looking for the boom game against this soft secondary, which is why we're going with Puka in this one.

Week 15's Top 5 Sunday Totals Matchup O/U Lions at Rams 54.5 Ravens at Bengals 51.5 Bills at Patriots 49.5 Vikings at Cowboys 47.5 Commanders at Giants 46.5 Totals by DraftKings Sportsbook

Marcus Mariota ($5,000), Deebo Samuel ($5,300), Commanders: With Jayden Daniels ruled out already, Mariota becomes one of the tastiest QBs on the slate given this price point and matchup with Washington. At only 5k, with 20 different QBs costing more on this week's slate, Mariota gives you the ability to have a cheap floor with boom potential. Mariota has had three games over 18.5 FP filling in for Jayden Daniels this year. He's also had at least 20 rushing yards in every start but one this season and we expect him to take advantage of this matchup against the Giants. Six of the last eight teams to face the Giants have seen the QB position put up over 20 fantasy points and every quarterback since Week 6 has scored at least two touchdowns against the G-men.

At WR I'm going with Deebo over McLaurin even though they have a similar price point, we're expecting McLaurin to receive a Paulson Adebo shadow. While it's not a major downgrade, when both WRs are essentially the same price, take the one with the easier matchup. Deebo dropped 22.6 FP on the Giants back in Week 1 and has been the most consistent pass-catcher in Washington this season. While there have been some ups and downs, this matchup and price point is too good to pass up.

Don't be surprised...

Eric Karabell on fading the market and expecting the unexpected

Shedeur Sanders, Browns ($4,700): Rolling with Sanders over top QBs in their fantasy playoffs isn't so wise, but this price tag -- below multiple Jets QBs and Philip Rivers -- is solid value against a Bears defense that is far from great. Sanders will make enough plays to justify.

Devin Singletary, Giants ($5,000): The last time the Giants played, Singletary surpassed 100 total yards and scored a touchdown against the Patriots. Even if Tyrone Tracy Jr. is healthy, Singletary is a solid value pick against a Commanders defense that was embarrassed last week, and they weren't stopping the run before that.

Contingency plans

Tristan H. Cockcroft anticipates the injury-related plays you may want to make if and when players get ruled out

Woody Marks ($5,600)/Nick Chubb ($4,600), RB, Texans: Marks' Arizona Cardinals matchup is one of the position's most favorable, as they've seen three running backs score 20-plus DraftKings points in the past four weeks alone. Marks would be the more favorable play, having emerged as the primary back in recent weeks, but if the knee issue that bothered him during the practice week keeps him on the sidelines, Chubb would at least absorb that same plus matchup at $1,000 savings.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. ($4,900)/Jacory Croskey-Merritt ($4,400), RB, Commanders: Rodriguez's expanding role times perfectly with this matchup against a New York Giants defense that has given up some huge games recently -- remember Jahmyr Gibbs' 58.4 DraftKings points in Week 12? It's a fantastic price point for a high-upside player in a road game where his team is favored, though Croskey-Merritt can capitalize for even greater savings should Rodriguez's groin issue that cost him Wednesday's practice linger.

Our favorite Pick 6 picks

play 1:07 Field Yates lays out the dilemma in starting either Bears running back Field Yates explains why he has D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai outside his top-20 running backs despite a likely favorable game script against the Browns.

Kyle Monangai more than 52.5 rushing yards: Monangai has rushed for 57 or more yards in back-to-back games. Brutally cold on Sunday in Chicago? Run the ball.-- Bowen

Joe Burrow more than 1.5 touchdown passes: Burrow threw for multiple touchdowns versus the Ravens on Thanksgiving night. He does it again this Sunday.-Bowen

Mack Hollins more than 29.5 receiving yards: Hollins was blanked at Buffalo back in Week 5. However, he's been more integrated into the offense since then, averaging 5.6 targets per game from Weeks 8 through the present. He's also managed at least 30 receiving yards in four of his last six outings while recording four grabs of 20 or more receiving yards during that span. In a game with a projected point total of 50.5 and massive postseason implications, Hollins should convert on at least one deep throw, finishing with upwards of 35 receiving yards. -Loza

Josh Allen more than 34.5 rushing yards: Allen has topped this number in three of four games, and he rushed for 53 yards in the first meeting. This meeting means more than most. -- Karabell

Stefon Diggs more than 48.5 receiving yards: Motivation versus his former team. Diggs has been under this number eight times this season, but he had 146 yards in the first Bills battle. -- Karabell

Mark Andrews more than 39.5 receiving yards: The last time the Ravens and Bengals met, just two weeks ago, it was Isaiah Likely who had the larger yardage total (95-47). Still, I see Andrews as the slightly preferred target most weeks, and Likely's emerging yardage numbers are probably keeping both players' lines low. Go for the more for either tight end, in what's the position's most automatic matchup of 2025. --Cockcroft

Davante Adams more than 0.5 rush + rec TDs: Davante Adams has 25 end zone targets this year, 9 more than anybody else in the NFL. He's seeing goal line volume at a ridiculous rate. The Lions have also allowed 20 TDs to WRs this year, second most in the NFL. On top of that, the Lions will likely be without three of their four starting secondary pieces as Brian Branch and Terrion Arnold are both on IR with Kirby Joseph questionable to play in what would be his first game back since week six.-- Dopp

Justin Jefferson more than 61.5 receiving yards: Jefferson has cleared this line in just six out of 13 games this season which is wild considering he averaged 90.2 receiving yards per game last season. However, this is a golden opportunity for Jefferson to bounce back against a Cowboys defense that's allowed the most receiving yards per game.-Moody