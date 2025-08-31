        <
        >

          Fantasy football rankings for Week 1: IDP

          Will Anderson Jr. tied for 10th in the NFL with 11 sacks in 2024, despite missing three games due to injury. Alex Slitz/Getty Images
          • ESPN Fantasy
          Aug 31, 2025, 01:02 PM

          Each week during the 2025 NFL season, these fantasy football IDP rankings will be updated by fantasy analysts Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Eric Moody.

          We've split up our fantasy football rankings by traditional IDP (individual defensive players) positions: defensive line, linebacker and defensive back. Scoring systems can vary greatly in IDP formats, so these rankings are based on the following scoring criteria:

          • Solo tackle: 1.5 points

          • Assisted tackle: 0.75 points

          • Tackle for loss: 2 points

          • Sack: 4 points

          • Interception: 5 points

          • Forced fumble: 4 points

          • Fumble recovery: 4 points

          • Defensive TD: 6 points

          • Safety: 2 points

          • Pass defensed: 1.5 points