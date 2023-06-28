How No. 1 NHL draft pick Bedard may impact fantasy hockey

Chicago fans and fantasy managers alike can let themselves believe the hype: In Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks unquestionably have a franchise-altering player within their grasp. The boy out of North Vancouver - touted in The Hockey News' 2018 Superstar Issue as a 13-year-old back and pursued by minor-level scouts even before then - was granted exceptional player status as a 14-year-old, allowing him to join the (lucky) Regina Pats full-time a year later. Despite challenges presented by a global pandemic, Bedard has only met, if not exceeded, expectations ever since. There are recognizable stars and superstars in this game, appreciated by invested fans, fantasy managers, and hockey lovers on the whole. Then there's a next-level, elite group comprising those talented, skilled, and driven enough to palpably alter the course of an organization's future. A tiny, special gaggle that projects to eventually include Bedard.

So what's the huge deal with this kid (still only 17) anyway? Numbers aside - 144 goals and 147 assists in 141 WHL games, along with a record-breaking 23 points in seven contests at this winter's World Juniors - Bedard is extraordinary in all aspects of the game. He skates like the wind and can switch up pace and direction at will. His shot is both formidably powerful and deliciously deceptive. An elite playmaker, the lad's puck-control is outstanding. Vision and hockey IQ is pick-another-superlative. Bedard's bundle of gifts goes beyond the full package - it's bursting at every seam. He's just not that big. Matters not, you'll see.

Fantasy managers won't want to sleep on this guy. Not a single wink in dynasty/keeper competition, where he's the undisputed No. 1 fantasy pick in step with the league's real-life selection, but in fresh re-draft leagues as well. A point/game is my minimum expectation for Bedard, who will see a ton of minutes as a top-line center and humming power-play asset in Chicago. If healthy, he could near 100. As a fresh-faced fantasy hockey analyst, I still well remember pencilling in Sidney Crosby for 70-80 points ahead of his first year with a rebuilding Pittsburgh squad back in 2005-06. He ended up potting 102 as a rookie 18-year-old. Further emphasizing Crosby's individual scoring talent, defenseman Sergei Gonchar finished second in Penguins' production with 58. Live and learn, right?

Willing to gamble on his ceiling, there are maybe 10 fantasy forwards I'm selecting before Bedard in re-draft leagues this fall. The next burning question is who will earn the privilege of lining up alongside the league's next great? Following some late-June trade activity, we now have a better idea of which winger may be sliding in on his left.

For more on Bedard, check these out: Scouting report | Predictions | How to watch the 2024 NHL Draft | Hear from Bedard himself

Not all trades sending a former No. 1 draft pick/Hart Trophy winner from a historically triumphant team (regular season) to a down-to-the-studs, rebuilding club, years removed from future postseason success, are equally gloomy. In the case of Taylor Hall, the aforementioned projected superstar happens to await him as a potential linemate with the Blackhawks. Some silver linings - here characterized by the pending arrival of Bedard in Chicago - shine brighter than others.

Skill and opportunity. Fantasy managers the sports world over know those are the two most important ingredients in contributing to the success of an individual performer. While Hall undeniably remains skilled, spending most of 2022-23 seeing limited minutes on a Bruins' forward line with Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle stifled his opportunities to score. No question. Averaging a career-low 15:56 minutes/game altogether - barely more than 15:30 in the campaign's second half - the 13-year veteran experienced the largest dip in power-play time. Which helps explain his measly haul of four goals with the extra skater. However, Hall's drop in assists to only 0.33/game (1.22/60) proves most indicative. Coyle and Frederic aren't prolific scorers. And a few tours on units with David Pastrnak, David Krejci and/or Pavel Zacha weren't sufficient in bolstering that rate.

So now the 31-year-old gets a shot at turning that statistical frown upside down by playing on the left side of a perceived generational talent. There are worse gigs, even with the Blackhawks appearing a good stretch away from competing beyond the regular season. If projecting the soon-to-be-former Regina Pat to average a bare minimum of a point/game in his rookie season - again, my projected floor - and Hall secures a regular spot alongside at even-strength and with the extra skater - as seems the case right now - the ex-Bruin is unquestionably in for a rebound campaign. As gentle reminder, Bedard scored 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games his final junior season.

Sure, Chicago management could pursue another left winger to slide into that coveted position. Goodness knows they still need warm, capable bodies to fill out their roster (and reach the salary cap floor). But dealing for Hall - along with wrangling Nick Foligno aboard as a natural leader in helping Bedard sort out all professional matters - feels like a solid fit here. It was only five short years ago that the then-Devil scored 93 points in dragging his club into the postseason and consequently netting the Hart. His regular center that year? Rookie Nico Hischier, who was drafted No. 1 overall the previous summer. While fantasy managers are not likely to see another 93 points from Hall this round - he isn't the same player at 31 as at 26 - the success forged in that former relationship makes for an enticing precedent, heading into 2023-24.