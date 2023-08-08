Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.
All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.
Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm
3 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington
Line: Sun -7.5
Money line: Sun (-350), Storm (+275)
Total: 160 points
BPI prediction:
Sun: 70.8% chance to win.
Projected margin of victory: 6.1 points
Injury report
Sun: Brionna Jones (out)
Storm: No injuries reported
Fantasy streamer: Olivia Nelson-Ododa (rostered in 5.5% of ESPN leagues) has been productive when provided ample minutes. Nelson-Ododa has averaged 19.3 fantasy points over her past six games where she played 20-plus minutes. She should have a productive game against a Storm team that ranks as one of the worst defensive teams in the WNBA. -- Eric Moody
Best bet: Storm +7.5. Despite Jewell Loyd's historic efforts, the Storm have dropped four of the past seven games. While the Sun boast a better record (with five wins over the past seven contests), Connecticut has averaged just 2.5 more PPG than the Storm since the start of August. Seattle is not likely to come away with a win Tuesday night, but they should cover. -- Liz Loza
Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever
7 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Line: Sparks -1
Money line: Sparks (-115), Fever (-105)
Total: 158 points
BPI prediction:
Sparks: 50.9% chance to win.
Projected margin of victory: 0.3 points
Injury report
Sparks: Lexie Brown (out), Nia Clouden (out), Chiney Ogwumike (out), Katie Lou Samuelson (out)
Fever: NaLyssa Smith (out)
Fantasy streamer: Karlie Samuelson (rostered in 13.7% ESPN leagues) should continue to play ample minutes with Chiney Ogwumike out. Samuelson has played 26-plus minutes and averaged 19.3 fantasy points over the past eight games. Her streaming appeal for Tuesday night is enhanced by the Fever's weak defense. -- Moody
Best bet: Sparks +1.0. Indiana has a 0-5 ATS record over the past five games, so it's hard for me to back the Fever. Meanwhile, the Sparks are 5-0 ATS over that same span. NaLyssa Smith could be limited if she returns to the court, so the underdog Sparks are the better bet in this scenario. -- Moody
Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky
8 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois
Line: Sky -3.5
Money line: Lynx (+140), Sky (-165)
Total: 164.5 points
BPI prediction:
Sky: 61.3% chance to win.
Projected margin of victory: 3.2 points
Injury report
Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (out), Rachel Banham (out), Dorka Juhasz (day-to-day)
Sky: Ruthy Hebard (out), Rebekah Gardner (out), Isabelle Harrison (out)
Fantasy streamer: Dana Evans (rostered in 11.9% of ESPN leagues) has been an inconsistent streamer recently and hasn't contributed much to statistical categories outside of points. But she still averages 21.9 minutes per game and has a good matchup against a Sky team that has ranked 10th in defensive rating over the past 15 games. -- Moody
Best bet: Lynx +3.5. The Sky are coming off of a massive upset in Dallas, the team's third consecutive win. However, Chicago has not won more than three straight games this season and the last time the Sky were on a 3-game win streak was July 2. While Minnesota didn't come away with a victory in Napheesa Collier's return last Friday, she was able to shake off the rust, finishing just two boards away from a double-double (18 points, eight rebounds). Minnesota figures to keep this one close. -- Loza
Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings
8 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington, Texas
Line: Aces -8
Money line: Aces (-455), Wings (+345)
Total: 177 points
BPI prediction:
Aces: 73.6% chance to win.
Projected margin of victory: 7 points
Injury report
Aces: No injuries reported
Wings: Awak Kuier (out), Lou Lopez Senechal (out), Diamond DeShields (out)
Fantasy streamer: Alysha Clark (rostered in 21.4% of ESPN leagues) has struggled over the past two games, but has averaged 19.2 fantasy points over the previous five games. Both the Aces and Wings' starters play a ton of minutes. That said, Clark is the best streamer from this matchup as she has averaged 21.8 minutes per game this season. -- Moody
Best bet: Aces -8. The Aces will look to bounce back from a surprising 38-point loss to Liberty. Las Vegas has been especially sharp in games following a loss this season, going 2-0 with a +18.5 PPG differential. The Wings have ranked among the top teams in both offensive rating and defensive rating over the past 15 games and play at home. But the Aces have been a juggernaut all season, so expect a motivated Las Vegas team to blow out Dallas Tuesday night. -- Moody
Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury
10 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix
Line: Mercury -2.5
Money line: Mystics (+115), Mercury (-135)
Total: 157 points
BPI prediction:
Mystics: 61.2% chance to win.
Projected margin of victory: 3.1 points
Injury report
Mystics: Shakira Austin (out), Elena Delle Donne (out), Ariel Atkins (out), Kristi Toliver (out)
Mercury: Shey Peddy (out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (out)
Fantasy streamer: Sug Sutton (rostered in 22% of ESPN leagues). Sutton led the Mercury with 8 assists in nearly 28 minutes last Saturday. With Shey Peddy still out, Sutton's minutes figure to stay robust. She's likely to start behind Moriah Jefferson on Tuesday night, but given Jefferson's shooting struggles, Sutton's ability as a facilitator and on the glass make her a strong streaming option. -- Loza
Best bet: Under 157 points. While Tianna Hawkins has been on fire from beyond the arc recently and Diana Taurasi made WNBA scoring history last week, each of these teams has struggled mightily as of late. Injuries and inefficiency have limited both squads to a 2-5 record since mid/late July. Tuesday's game figures to be close and low scoring and given that Washington and Phoenix both have strong defenses, the under should hit. -- Loza