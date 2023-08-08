Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

3 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

Line: Sun -7.5

Money line: Sun (-350), Storm (+275)

Total: 160 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 70.8% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 6.1 points

Injury report

Sun: Brionna Jones (out)

Storm: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Olivia Nelson-Ododa (rostered in 5.5% of ESPN leagues) has been productive when provided ample minutes. Nelson-Ododa has averaged 19.3 fantasy points over her past six games where she played 20-plus minutes. She should have a productive game against a Storm team that ranks as one of the worst defensive teams in the WNBA. -- Eric Moody

Best bet: Storm +7.5. Despite Jewell Loyd's historic efforts, the Storm have dropped four of the past seven games. While the Sun boast a better record (with five wins over the past seven contests), Connecticut has averaged just 2.5 more PPG than the Storm since the start of August. Seattle is not likely to come away with a win Tuesday night, but they should cover. -- Liz Loza

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever

7 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Line: Sparks -1

Money line: Sparks (-115), Fever (-105)

Total: 158 points

BPI prediction:

Sparks: 50.9% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.3 points

Injury report

Sparks: Lexie Brown (out), Nia Clouden (out), Chiney Ogwumike (out), Katie Lou Samuelson (out)

Fever: NaLyssa Smith (out)

Fantasy streamer: Karlie Samuelson (rostered in 13.7% ESPN leagues) should continue to play ample minutes with Chiney Ogwumike out. Samuelson has played 26-plus minutes and averaged 19.3 fantasy points over the past eight games. Her streaming appeal for Tuesday night is enhanced by the Fever's weak defense. -- Moody

Best bet: Sparks +1.0. Indiana has a 0-5 ATS record over the past five games, so it's hard for me to back the Fever. Meanwhile, the Sparks are 5-0 ATS over that same span. NaLyssa Smith could be limited if she returns to the court, so the underdog Sparks are the better bet in this scenario. -- Moody

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky

8 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Line: Sky -3.5

Money line: Lynx (+140), Sky (-165)

Total: 164.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sky: 61.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.2 points

Injury report

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (out), Rachel Banham (out), Dorka Juhasz (day-to-day)

Sky: Ruthy Hebard (out), Rebekah Gardner (out), Isabelle Harrison (out)

Fantasy streamer: Dana Evans (rostered in 11.9% of ESPN leagues) has been an inconsistent streamer recently and hasn't contributed much to statistical categories outside of points. But she still averages 21.9 minutes per game and has a good matchup against a Sky team that has ranked 10th in defensive rating over the past 15 games. -- Moody

Best bet: Lynx +3.5. The Sky are coming off of a massive upset in Dallas, the team's third consecutive win. However, Chicago has not won more than three straight games this season and the last time the Sky were on a 3-game win streak was July 2. While Minnesota didn't come away with a victory in Napheesa Collier's return last Friday, she was able to shake off the rust, finishing just two boards away from a double-double (18 points, eight rebounds). Minnesota figures to keep this one close. -- Loza

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings

8 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

Line: Aces -8

Money line: Aces (-455), Wings (+345)

Total: 177 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 73.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7 points

Injury report

Aces: No injuries reported

Wings: Awak Kuier (out), Lou Lopez Senechal (out), Diamond DeShields (out)

Fantasy streamer: Alysha Clark (rostered in 21.4% of ESPN leagues) has struggled over the past two games, but has averaged 19.2 fantasy points over the previous five games. Both the Aces and Wings' starters play a ton of minutes. That said, Clark is the best streamer from this matchup as she has averaged 21.8 minutes per game this season. -- Moody