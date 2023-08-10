Fantasy women's basketball: Sabrina Ionescu peaking at the right time

Who is trending up in fantasy women's basketball? Which rotations are changing? What's the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?

Here's a look around the league at the most fantasy relevant news and notes for all 12 teams:

Rhyne Howard deserves special attention from fantasy managers participating in keeper or dynasty formats. I'll explain why. This season, the 23-year-old is ranked 11th in fantasy points. Over the last 10 years, the average age of the league's Most Valuable Player is 26.5. Notably, three players who received the Rookie of the Year award in the last decade subsequently won the MVP title in their third season. Those players were Elena Delle Donne, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Could that be in store for Howard in 2024?

There is not much fantasy value on the Sky outside of Kahleah Copper, Courtney Williams, Marina Mabrey and Alanna Smith. Copper's is in the midst of a career-defining season. Through eight games since the All-Star break, Copper has averaged an impressive 34.6 fantasy points per game. That ranks 13th in the league.

Alyssa Thomas continues to be one of top players in fantasy women's basketball. She has at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in seven games this season, which is the most in the league. Also, you shouldn't overlook Rebecca Allen if you're looking for a streamer, as she's only rostered in 31.7% of ESPN leagues. Over the last 15 games, Allen has averaged 17.8 fantasy points.

It is the first time since July 5-11, 2021 that Arike Ogunbowale has scored less than 15 points in three straight games. Despite that, she's still scored 19+ fantasy points in each of those games. Since the starters play a lot of minutes, the Wings don't have many reliable streamers.

Aliyah Boston has had four games of 20+ points and 10+ rebounds this season. In the last 10 seasons, that's tied for the second most such games by a rookie. The only other rookie to have had more was A'ja Wilson. She had seven such games back in 2018. In spite of the Fever's 7-22 record, players such as Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith give the team hope for the future.

The Aces are the second team in league history to win 10 games by 20 points or more. The fact that four of those came on the road makes those numbers even more impressive. Like the Wings, the Aces play their starters heavy minutes, but Alysha Clark remains the team's best streamer. She is only rostered in 21.5% of ESPN leagues. In two of her last four games, Clark has scored 20 fantasy points.

The Sparks' rotation continues to be thin with Chiney Ogwumike and Lexie Brown out. Karlie Samuelson, who is rostered in 13.6% of ESPN leagues, is a solid streamer. She's played 30+ minutes and scored 19+ fantasy points in two consecutive games. Samuelson appears to be over the knee injury that caused her to miss two games in late July.

Lindsay Allen is only rostered in 9.0% of ESPN leagues if you need a guard. While Tiffany Mitchell and Rachel Banham were out due to injuries, she performed very well. Allen has scored 23+ fantasy points in three of her last four games. Over that time frame, she averaged 32.2 minutes per game.

Sabrina Ionescu's impressive performance helped the Liberty defeat the Aces on Sunday. She's had six career games with 30+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists at the age of 25 or younger. Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi are behind her with three each. Regardless of age, Ionescu's six such career games rank fourth in league history. As the playoffs approach, the young guard is peaking at a perfect time for fantasy managers.

Brittney Griner recently became the Mercury's all-time leading rebounder (2,077). She has averaged 31.2 fantasy points in 27.5 minutes per game this season. Despite having an 8-20 record this season, she remains one of the bright spots for the Mercury.

Gabby Williams is likely to miss the rest of the season due to a stress fracture in her foot. The news is unfortunate since she has been playing well since returning in early July. In fantasy, you should target Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu. She scored 27 fantasy points in 28 minutes against the Sun. Fankam Mendjiadeu is only rostered in 2.5% of ESPN leagues. She averaged 26.3 fantasy points per game in the three previous games where she played 21+ minutes.

The free fall continues for the Mystics. Eight of Washington's 10 games have ended in losses. Elena Delle Donne has not played in any of those games due to a left ankle sprain. The Mystics are also without Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin. In the short term, Washington's top streaming options are Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (rostered in 6.1% of ESPN leagues) and Tianna Hawkins (47.1%).