WNBA waiver wire: New names to watch

The fantasy women's basketball playoffs are right around the corner, starting as soon as next week in some leagues. In the WNBA, teams are also gearing up for the stretch run and trying to get into position to make the postseason.

Several players that have been injured for a long period are on the verge of return, such as both Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin of the Washington Mystics. Both are traveling with the Mystics on their upcoming two-game road trip, signaling the possibility that either/both could play this week.

That is outstanding for the Mystics and the league itself, but could spell the end of the fantasy hoops runs of players like Tianna Hawkins and Queen Egbo, who have played well in their absence.

Keep focused on the WNBA league and news on a nightly basis to stay abreast of the latest developments that could affect playing time rotations, and finish your seasons strong as the playoffs approach.

Let's dig into more detail for this week's recommendations.

Sami Whitcomb, G, Seattle Storm (Rostered in 45.9% of ESPN leagues): Whitcomb continues to play well since moving into the starting lineup. In those five starts, she has averaged 10.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, 2.8 3PG, 1.0 BPG and 0.4 SPG in 31.2 MPG.

Nia Coffey, F, Atlanta Dream (32.9%): Coffey is a streaky scorer, with three stretches of multiple consecutive double-digit scoring games but nine games in single-digits in her last 16 outings. However, she does enough to fill the stat sheet, particularly on defense, to remain a viable fantasy hoops prospect on the average. Allen has 11 combined blocks and steals in her last four games and has averaged 10.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.8 BPG, 1.5 3PG and 1.0 SPG during that stretch.

Megan Gustafson, C, Phoenix Mercury (17.0%): Gustafson moved back to a bench role on Saturday with the return of Brittney Griner, and still contributed 13 points, 4 rebounds, 1 3-pointer and 1 assist in only 15 minutes of action. All told, in her last seven games, four of which she's come off the bench, Gustafson has averaged 14.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 0.9 3PG, 0.7 BPG and 0.6 SPG in 21.3 MPG.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, F, Connecticut Sun (5.5%): Nelson-Ododa continues to come off the bench for the Sun behind Rebecca Allen, but she has ramped up her play of late and is a viable fantasy hoops option in her current role. In her last five games, Nelson-Ododa has done the job on defense with 12 combined steals and blocks while averaging 6.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.4 BPG, 1.4 APG and 1.2 SPG in 21 MPG.

Lindsay Allen, G, Minnesota Lynx (7.6%): Allen is playing her best basketball of the season right now. She dished a season-high 10 assists on Friday, and in the two games before she matched her season-high with 16 points in both games. All told, in her last three games, Allen has averaged 13.7 PPG, 6.3 APG, 2.0 RPG, 1.3 SPG and 0.3 3PG in 32.0 MPG.