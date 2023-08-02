Fantasy women's basketball: Is Rhyne Howard a first-rounder next season?

Rhyne Howard was selected near the very top of fantasy women's basketball drafts this season, and while the second-year standout has played well, her 32.1 fantasy points per game ranks 12th in the league (through Aug. 1). Is that a big enough concern to knock Howard down into the second round in fantasy drafts next season?

Here's what our experts André Snellings, Eric Moody and Liz Loza have to say.

I would still have Howard as a potential first-round pick in fantasy drafts next season. She had a slower start to this season, but in the last month she has averaged 36.5 FP/G, good for seventh in the league. She is still only a sophomore and has plenty of time left this season to continue to improve. Howard will turn 24 years old just before the start of next season, and should be a step closer to reaching her basketball prime/peak years. -- Snellings

The biggest issue with Howard's game is her shooting efficiency. She's not always consistent. She has, however, improved in that category, bettering her field goal percentage by nearly 5% and her 3-point percentage by 3.7% in her sophomore campaign. In fact, Howard has upgraded her numbers across the board. Assuming the growth continues in year three, she figures to remain a first-round fantasy selection in 2024. -- Loza

Is she still a first-rounder in 2024? Absolutely. Howard, in only her second season, has already been a two-time All-Star and was recognized as the Rookie of the Year. She recently achieved the milestone of scoring 1,000 points in just 59 games, the fastest in Dream history. Howard excels in various statistical categories and has immense potential, considering she just turned 23 in April, indicating her prime is yet to come. The average age of the league's Most Valuable Player has been 26.5 over the past decade. It's also worth mentioning that three players recognized as Rookie of the Year in the last decade went on to win the MVP award in their third season. Elena Delle Donne, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson are those players. -- Moody