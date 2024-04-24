Fantasy women's basketball roundtable: Which players are our experts determined to roster?

Open Extended Reactions

The WNBA season tips off on May 14 and the excitement is in the air as the Caitlin Clark era is set to begin. It's a great time to play fantasy women's basketball!

So which players are our fantasy experts hoping to roster most this season? And who might have what it takes to win your league?

Here are Andre Snellings, Eric Moody and Liz Loza with the ones they have their sights on.

Shakira Austin, C, Washington Mystics: Austin immediately comes to mind for me with Elena Delle Donne taking time away from basketball. Austin underwent hip surgery last December, but the good news is that she was seen practicing at a recent Team USA workout, which is a pleasant surprise after she struggled with a hip injury for much of 2023, playing just 19 of 40 games. Austin averaged 10.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.0 APG, and 1.0 BPG last season. Delle Donne commanded a 25.1% usage rate, so imagine how productive Austin could be with more usage as the Mystics look to rebuild. -- Moody

Aliyah Boston, C, Indiana Fever: I expect Boston to be a problem this season. The No. 1 overall pick last year, Boston was an easy Rookie of the Year winner and is already one of the dominant low-post players in the league on both offense and defense. With all the mania and attention surrounding Caitlin Clark, as well as the defensive attention she'll command for her parking lot shooting range, Boston should face less defensive pressure this season than last. Clark's playmaking should also make life easier for her on offense, and she already had Defensive Player of the Year potential on the other side of the ball. I'm looking for a big sophomore season from Boston. -- Snellings

Napheesa Collier, F, Minnesota Lynx: I think we'd all like to roster Breanna Stewart or A'ja Wilson, but assuming I'm not granted one of the first two picks of my draft then I'm targeting Collier in the first round. I rode hard for Collier last year, confident in her ability to return from maternity leave without missing a beat. The 27-year-old proved me right, closing out the year as the league's fifth-most productive player (796). Not only did Collier average a career-high 21.5 points per game, but she also finished inside the top 10 in rebounds (8.5 p/g), steals (1.6 p/g), and blocks (1.2 p/g). Collier figures to remain the focal point of Minnesota's squad, offering fantasy managers a fantastic floor. -- Loza

Satou Sabally, F, Dallas Wings: I drafted Sabally in the mid-late rounds last season and she carried me to a championship in multiple leagues. She injured her shoulder this offseason and had surgery in February, and there isn't a clear timeline for her return, which has lowered her down the fantasy hoops draft boards again this season. I would certainly take a risk on her in the fourth or fifth round this season, because she's proved that when healthy she's got clear first-round production upside. -- Snellings