Fantasy women's basketball: Draft tiers at forward/center

To build a winning fantasy women's basketball team, you don't have to spend tons of time preparing. You just need a plan.

That's where breaking the positions into draft tiers can be extremely helpful. Those fantasy managers who do a little extra work to know which players and positions to focus on early in the draft and which to leave until the middle or later rounds gain a big advantage.

On the basis of our projections and tiers, the forward/center position is much deeper than the guard position this season, so be sure to factor that in when making your selections.

With that in mind, here are our draft tiers at forward/center for this season.

Tier 1

A'ja Wilson

Breanna Stewart

Napheesa Collier

There are three names in the top tier: Wilson, Stewart and Collier. Wilson is the reigning WNBA MVP, Stewart was the MVP in 2023 and Collier was the MVP runner-up in 2024. The trio are the only three frontcourt players to average a rounded 40 fantasy points or more last season, and the only three projected to average over 40 FP/G and over 1,600 total fantasy points this season. The gap between them and Tier 2 is large, with that tier projected to be 200-250 fantasy points lower.

Tier 2

Alyssa Thomas

Dearica Hamby

Aliyah Boston

Jonquel Jones

Angel Reese

Nneka Ogwumike

This tier is populated by a combination of veteran and young All Stars. Thomas takes her triple-double game to Phoenix this season and has the highest projected point total of the group. Reese, on the other hand, projects to the highest per-game fantasy point average in this tier as she prepares for her sophomore season. Aliyah Boston is the other very young player in this tier that would seemingly still have the best chance to improve and potentially play herself up to Tier 1 in the future.

Tier 3

DeWanna Bonner

Satou Sabally

Ezi Magbegor

Natasha Howard

Brionna Jones