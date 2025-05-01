Fantasy women's basketball: Draft tiers at forward/center

To build a winning fantasy women's basketball team, you don't have to spend tons of time preparing. You just need a plan.
That's where breaking the positions into draft tiers can be extremely helpful. Those fantasy managers who do a little extra work to know which players and positions to focus on early in the draft and which to leave until the middle or later rounds gain a big advantage.
On the basis of our projections and tiers, the forward/center position is much deeper than the guard position this season, so be sure to factor that in when making your selections.
With that in mind, here are our draft tiers at forward/center for this season.
Tier 1
A'ja Wilson
Breanna Stewart
Napheesa Collier
There are three names in the top tier: Wilson, Stewart and Collier. Wilson is the reigning WNBA MVP, Stewart was the MVP in 2023 and Collier was the MVP runner-up in 2024. The trio are the only three frontcourt players to average a rounded 40 fantasy points or more last season, and the only three projected to average over 40 FP/G and over 1,600 total fantasy points this season. The gap between them and Tier 2 is large, with that tier projected to be 200-250 fantasy points lower.
Tier 2
Alyssa Thomas
Dearica Hamby
Aliyah Boston
Jonquel Jones
Angel Reese
Nneka Ogwumike
This tier is populated by a combination of veteran and young All Stars. Thomas takes her triple-double game to Phoenix this season and has the highest projected point total of the group. Reese, on the other hand, projects to the highest per-game fantasy point average in this tier as she prepares for her sophomore season. Aliyah Boston is the other very young player in this tier that would seemingly still have the best chance to improve and potentially play herself up to Tier 1 in the future.
Tier 3
DeWanna Bonner
Satou Sabally
Ezi Magbegor
Natasha Howard
Brionna Jones
Four of the five players in Tier 3 will be playing for new teams this season, with only Magbegor remaining on the same team. Bonner and Howard will both play on the new-look Fever squad along with Caitlin Clark and Boston. Sabally has the highest potential in this group, projected to average 6.2 FP/G higher than any of the players in Tier 2. The only reason Sabally is in this tier is because of her injury history. If she stays healthy, she could make a leap in her first season in Phoenix.
Tier 4
Alanna Smith
Brittney Griner
Rickea Jackson
Teaira McCowan
Tina Charles
NaLyssa Smith
This is another tier that mixes veterans with young talent. There are two former MVPs in this tier in Griner and Charles, both among the trend of stars playing in new locations. This tier also includes Jackson, one of the most impressive players in last season's elite rookie class. Smith was the second overall pick in the 2022 draft and will be looking to jump start her production in her first season in Dallas. Tier 4 is projected to between 1,000 and 1,100 fantasy points this season.
Tier 5
Kamilla Cardoso
Leonie Fiebich
Aneesah Morrow
Azura Stevens
Aaliyah Edwards
Elizabeth Williams
Cameron Brink
Tier 5 rounds out the list of forwards and centers that are projected to be universally drafted in fantasy women's basketball leagues, bookended by the second and third picks from the 2024 draft. Cardoso was injured to start her rookie season but finished strong, while Brink got off to a fast start before getting injured early in her first campaign. Brink is expected to miss the start of 2025 season, but projects to score well once she returns. This tier also includes the first rookie from the 2025 class in Morrow, while the No. 2 overall pick this year Dominique Malonga ranks just outside of this list.