India vs Pakistan LIVE: Score, updates, commentary, news from Asian Champions Trophy

India will aim to extend their unbeaten run at the Asian Champions Trophy when they face Pakistan in their final group stage match on Saturday. The Indian side is unbeaten in four games, winning each of them in emphatic fashion. Pakistan, with two wins and as many draws, are the only other unbeaten side in the competition.

India come into the contest vs Pakistan on the back of a 3-1 win over South Korea. In their four games so far, India have scored 19 and conceded just four, further highlighting their brilliant attacking performances. Harmanpreet Singh, with three goals to his name, went past 200 career goals while the likes of Abhishek Nain, Sukhjeet Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal have also been among the goals.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after beating China 5-1 in their previous match. Hannan Shahid, with four goals, has been their top goalscorer in the tourney. Having already qualified for the semifinals, there are still some areas where India need to tighten up before the knockout stage and the game against Pakistan will be an ideal platform to do that before the semifinals.

