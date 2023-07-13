Pulisic joins AC Milan: How will American fit at San Siro?

Christian Pulisic's time at Chelsea is over. On Thursday July 13, AC Milan confirmed that they'd signed the 24-year-old United States international.

The former Borussia Dortmund prodigy shone brightly in his early days at Stamford Bridge, but the past two seasons have been beset by injuries and inconsistency -- both in Pulisic's form, and in what was asked of him, playing all over the pitch for four different managers in 2022-23 alone. So, what can he expect in San Siro?

Former AS Monaco sporting director Tor-Kristian Karlsen answers that question and many more regarding Pulisic's move to one of the most storied clubs in Europe.