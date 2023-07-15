What trends of the transfer window reveal about the market

Liverpool signing Dominik Szoboszlai was one of the biggest-money examples of elite European clubs' desire for creative midfielders. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

We're only two weeks into the transfer window, and according to some estimates, there have already been 450-plus deals involving teams from Europe's Big Five leagues, with associated fees totaling up to about €2 billion.

It hasn't felt like that, though, has it?

One of the two biggest moves, Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, was all but confirmed before the season ended, while the other, Declan Rice to Arsenal, both hasn't quite happened yet and also feels like it was completed a month ago. Beyond those two deals, nothing groundbreaking has happened quite yet.

A lot has happened, though.

Twenty-one players have moved for a transfer fee of at least €30 million. Ten years ago -- in an especially lively window that saw Gareth Bale join Real Madrid, Neymar join Barcelona, Edinson Cavani join Paris Saint-Germain, Mesut Ozil join Arsenal, Fernandinho join Manchester City, and the pair of Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez join AS Monaco -- only 16 players moved for that much money over the course of the entire summer.

With 450-something players changing teams for billions of dollars across just 14 days, some trends have already begun to develop. Plenty is still likely to change in the next month and a half, but here's what we can learn from all the activity we've seen so far.