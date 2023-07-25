Harry Kane has been one of the best strikers in recent years, racking up the goals for Tottenham and England, but what could he accomplish at a new club? Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

It seems like it might actually happen this time. Now, I won't believe it until I see it, but all the signs are pointing toward Harry Kane playing for a team other than Tottenham come the beginning of the season.

Earlier this month, my colleagues reported that Kane, who has a year left on his current contract, wasn't planning on signing a new deal with Spurs. Then, last week, my colleagues reported that Tottenham owner Joe Lewis told chairman Daniel Levy that they needed to either extend Kane's contract or offload him before the season started.

This, of course, isn't how contracts work. Spurs can't just transfer Kane; he has to agree to a move, and if he wants to stay with the club until his contract runs out, he has every right to do so. However, my colleagues also reported that Kane would be open to a transfer if the right situation presented itself. Bayern Munich have aggressively presented themselves with multiple transfer bids -- neither of which have yet met Tottenham's reported valuation of more than £100 million. Manchester United are monitoring the situation, and Paris Saint-Germain could soon be without Kylian Mbappe as well as Lionel Messi, leaving a neat, Kane-shaped hole they might consider filling.

Kane will demand plenty of interest. He's been one of the best players in the world, and at the sport's premium position, for a decade. But he also turns 30 later this week.

If Kane does switch clubs, what can his new team expect? And for just how long should they expect it to last?