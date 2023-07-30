The first 32-team edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup has had a little bit of everything: exciting underdogs, star turns and some heavyweights looking utterly spectacular. As is always the case, however, the group stage is just a table setter. The tournament really begins when the knockout rounds do.

It is also always the case that previewing different rounds of this tournament is like hitting a moving target, so we shouldn't waste time. As the round-of-16 dance card fills in, let's talk about each qualifying team's biggest strengths and weaknesses: basically, the reasons they advanced, the reasons they could make a run and the fatal flaws that will probably trip them up at some point. Only one team can win the title, after all.

Editor's note: As teams officially qualify for the round of 16, we will add them to the file in alphabetical order. Betting odds below are from Caesars Sportsbook. If you add up all the equivalent odds, they will have a total above 100% because, well, that's why the casino always wins.