Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be hoping for a better season in 2023-24, but they must battle Chelsea and Newcastle in the first month. John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Let's be honest: Previewing a European soccer season right before it starts is damn near impossible. We've certainly tried -- there are plenty of pieces for you to read on how the season is shaping up in the major leagues, with both the Premier League and LaLiga kicking off mere hours from now -- and there will be more in the coming days. But we know that there are still three more weeks until the transfer window closes, we know some clubs are going to make some huge moves and we know other clubs are going to make some spectacularly foolish moves when desperation grows.

Previewing a season when we don't even know what the rosters will look can be a fraught experience. So for this piece, let's try a little something different; instead of previewing a season, let's preview a month.

With European soccer getting going again, let's talk about the most interesting August matches in each major league -- and the most interesting plot lines to track while we watch them -- as we wait for rosters to come together.