Soccer season is an exercise in patience. It lasts almost 10 months. Everyone looks particularly good (relatively speaking) or particularly bad for a stretch, even last season's European treble winners Manchester City. The teams that fare the best tend to be the ones that don't overreact to the poor spells. We're only in mid-October, so most teams either are, or still can be, fine at the end of the day.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

That said, a few have already left themselves in quite a hole. Whatever their goals might have been entering the season -- a title push, a top-four finish, simple improvement over last season -- those already appear to be long shots. Who might fall further? Who's simply been unlucky? Who should absolutely be PANICKING right now?

It's the Panic Index! Let's grade 10 struggling teams on a scale of 1 (this will pass) to 5 (oh my god, everything's broken).

Lyon