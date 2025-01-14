Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have had a rough go of it in the Premier League this season, and the club have floated the possibility of relegation. How worried should fans really be? Alex Pantling/Getty Images

After Manchester United wrapped up their worst year since the Premier League was created -- just 51 points in 2024! -- new manager Ruben Amorim decided to take it a step further.

"I think people are tired of excuses in this club and I think sometimes I talk about relegation because of that," he said after the year-end loss to Newcastle. "We have to acknowledge our position the way you see the league, that everybody can beat everybody, so we have to win games and to focus on surviving. I think our club needs a shock, you know? It needs a shock and we have to understand that."

Man United, of course, followed that up with a 2-2 draw away to league leaders and eternal rivals Liverpool. And they then knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup on penalties. Those results suggest there might be better things just around the corner -- but at the same time, a draw is worth only a point, and a single point only goes so far for a team in a relegation battle. Even with these games, Man United sit seven points above the bottom three in the Premier League table.

So, are United actually at risk of relegation? Mark Ogden and Ryan O'Hanlon have teamed up to take stock of where the club are, what the historical context for United's struggles might be, and what would have to happen for the team with the most Premier League titles to fall out of the top flight.