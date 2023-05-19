Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola laughs off row with Kevin De Bruyne during the 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals at the Etihad. (1:09)

Pep Guardiola has laughed off his on-field row with Kevin De Bruyne and said he's happy for his Manchester City players to get angry.

Guardiola and De Bruyne were caught shouting at each other during the second half of City's 4-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid on Wednesday.

De Bruyne was heard telling his manager to "shut up" but Guardiola said it is a good thing.

"The action with Kevin, I love it," he told a news conference on Friday.

"We shout at each other and I like it. Sometimes it's a little bit flat, I like this energy. It's not the first time. You don't see but he shouts at me in training. This is what we need. After that he becomes the best."

City will be crowned Premier League champions this weekend if they beat Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

It could all be over 24 hours earlier if Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening but Guardiola said he would rather Mikel Arteta's team win at the City Ground.

"In my mind, I'd like to feel we have to win to be champions," he added. "We cannot control Nottingham. It doesn't matter what happens in Nottingham, we have to do our job.

"Three days later we have Brighton and they can make a big thing if you're not yourself. We have time at the end of the season to celebrate.

"Now is coming the most difficult thing. Tennis players say to serve to win Wimbledon is the most difficult one. On Sunday, the game is in our hands to win the most important competition.

"The Premier League is the most important because it's 10 or 11 months, every week and every week. We're lucky to have the chance to finish at home with our people. We have to take it."