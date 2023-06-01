Inter Miami have fired head coach Phil Neville, with the team sitting bottom of MLS' Eastern Conference.

Miami suffered a fourth successive MLS loss on Wednesday -- a 1-0 home defeat to the New York Red Bulls -- to leave it languishing in 15th and last place in the Eastern Conference with 15 points from as many games.

Miami said it had also parted ways with assistant coach Jason Kreis. Fellow assistant coach Javier Morales will take over as head coach on an interim basis.

Neville, a former teammate and current business partner of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, was appointed in January 2021. His tenure ends with a record in MLS of 31W-11D-41L.

"When we appointed Phil we knew he would give Inter Miami his all and I have watched him work incredibly hard and with real commitment towards the ambitions we set out for the club," Beckham said in a club statement. "He and his family embraced Miami and he has devoted himself to the drive to bring success to the city and to our fans.

"Phil has made a real contribution to the culture of our club with his qualities as a leader and knowledge as a coach. Sometimes in this game we have to make the toughest decisions and sadly we feel the time is right to make a change. I want to personally thank Phil for his hard work, his passion for our Club and for his integrity as a person."

Added Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas: "We are and always have been an ambitious Club. Sometimes the path to growth involves difficult decisions and today is one of those moments. We are grateful to Phil for the dedication and tenacity he brought to Inter Miami."

With the team hobbled by financial penalties due to violating MLS roster rules during its inaugural season in 2020, Neville's first campaign ended with an 11th-placed finish in the Eastern Conference to miss out on the playoffs.

The South Florida outfit bounced back the following year as Miami enjoyed its most successful season, finishing sixth. However, the club suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat in the first round of the playoffs to New York City FC.

Despite that early exit, Neville signed a new contract following the end of the 2022 season.

Miami began 2023 with two wins, but subsequently went on a run of six consecutive MLS defeats. Though it halted that slide, it proved only a temporary reprieve.

"I would like to thank the Inter Miami CF ownership group for their trust and making me a part of this project; the players and staff for their impressive commitment, dedication and hard work; and the fans for their unwavering support for the Club since day one," Neville said.

"I'm grateful to have played a part in the growth of this Club and wish Inter Miami CF all the best in the future."

Prior to joining Miami, Neville's only previous managerial experience came during a three-year spell as England Women's boss.