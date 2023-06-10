Man City's Champions League title win over Inter Milan stirs up Twitter

Manchester City hoisted the Champions League trophy with a 1-0 win over Internazionale.
The sole goal of the game was scored at the 67:31 mark, making it the latest opening goal in a UCL final since 2012 and latest game winner in a UEFA Champions League final since 2015. The score is a familiar sight for fans of the game as it was the fourth consecutive European Cup final to end 1-0.
Man City's first Champions League title allows them to join the 1998-99 Manchester United squad as the only men's English teams to win the European treble.
Twitter was full of congratulatory posts.
Musician, Oasis founder and huge Man City fan Noel Gallagher could not attend the match because he is on tour. He watched with other supporters in San Diego.
With the victory over Inter Milan, Pep Guardiola became the first men's coach to win the European treble on multiple occasions. He initially accomplished the feat in the 2008-09 season with Barcelona.
