Man City's Champions League title win over Inter Milan stirs up Twitter

Manchester City hoisted the Champions League trophy with a 1-0 win over Internazionale.

The sole goal of the game was scored at the 67:31 mark, making it the latest opening goal in a UCL final since 2012 and latest game winner in a UEFA Champions League final since 2015. The score is a familiar sight for fans of the game as it was the fourth consecutive European Cup final to end 1-0.

Man City's first Champions League title allows them to join the 1998-99 Manchester United squad as the only men's English teams to win the European treble.

Musician, Oasis founder and huge Man City fan Noel Gallagher could not attend the match because he is on tour. He watched with other supporters in San Diego.

NOEL GALLAGHER SERENADED IN SAN DIEGO 💙🤍🏆🍻 Unable to attend UCL Final due to California Tour, San Diego fans sing to lifelong supporter Noel Gallagher after Man City secure 1st ever Champions League title.pic.twitter.com/Q0wBBPxp9Y — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 10, 2023

With the victory over Inter Milan, Pep Guardiola became the first men's coach to win the European treble on multiple occasions. He initially accomplished the feat in the 2008-09 season with Barcelona.

2008/09: Barcelona

2022/23: Man City



The first manager to win a treble with two different teams 👏



🏆🏆🏆 @PepTeam 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/5m6OHAijs1 — Premier League (@premierleague) June 10, 2023