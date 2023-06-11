        <
          Manchester City's Rodri named Champions League Player of the Season

          • Reuters
          Jun 11, 2023, 08:50 PM

          Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the Champions League's Player of the Season by UEFA on Sunday after a stellar 2022-23 campaign.

          The 26-year-old Spain international scored the winning goal as City lifted the trophy for the first time when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday's final.

          Rodri appeared in all but one of City's Champions League matches, scoring twice. He delivered a standout performance in the final, earning the Player of the Match award.

          Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named the Champions League's Young Player of the Season, capping a remarkable campaign for the 22-year-old Georgian.

          Kvaratskhelia won the league title with Napoli and also claimed Serie A's Player of the Season award earlier this month.

          Team of the season:

          Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

          Defenders: Kyle Walker (Man City), Ruben Dias (Man City), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Federico Dimarco (Inter)

          Midfielders: John Stones (Man City), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Rodri (Man City)

          Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Man City), Erling Haaland (Man City), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)