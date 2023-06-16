Clint Dempsey joins "Futbol Americas" to discuss the state of the U.S. men's national team ahead of the Nations League and Gold Cup this summer. (3:14)

Jesse Marsch is out of the running to be the next manager of the United States men's team, according to his agent Ron Waxman.

Waxman put out a tweet Thursday afternoon that said Marsch, 49, "will not be the next #USMNT manager."

The news is something of a surprise given that Marsch was the presumed favorite to land the job, despite struggling at his last two club coaching positions. He was fired by Leeds United last February with the team just outside the relegation places.

Leeds ultimately failed in their attempt to avoid the drop, finishing 19th out of 20 teams, and will play in the English Championship next season. Marsch was also fired by RB Leipzig just four months into the 2021-22 season.

But Marsch's experience in Europe, where he had success with Austrian side FC Salzburg, as well as the fact that he was a product of the U.S. system, having played and managed in MLS made him the presumed front runner.

The news comes as U.S. World Cup manager Gregg Berhalter continues to be linked with multiple managerial vacancies. These include Eredivisie club Sparta Rotterdam as well as Club America, though sources tell ESPN Mexico that the Liga MX side has turned its sights to San Luis manager Andre Jardin.

Berhalter, 49, has been in limbo since the end of 2022 and in the wake of an investigation into allegations of domestic violence against him from 1992 involving his now-wife, Rosalind, when they were students at the University of North Carolina.

The investigation concluded that the Berhalters responded truthfully during the investigation, confirming that the incident took place, with the USSF stating that Berhalter was still a candidate to resume his post as U.S. manager.

A U.S. Soccer spokesperson told ESPN last month that "nothing has changed" with regard to Berhalter's candidacy.

Previous USMNT coach Anthony Hudson, who took over the team on an interim basis in January after Berhalter's contract expired following the World Cup, stepped down at the end of May and was replaced by B.J. Callaghan, also an interim coach.

The USSF, which appointed Matt Crocker as sporting director in April, said it expects to name a permanent head coach in August. Callaghan will oversee the USMNT for the Nations League finals June 15-18 and the biennial Gold Cup after that.

The U.S. plays Mexico in the Nations League semifinals Thursday night in Las Vegas, with the winner playing Canada in the final.