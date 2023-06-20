Steven Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked by Aston Villa last October. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has said he will not be taking up an offer to coach in the Saudi Pro League.

The 43-year-old guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa, where he was sacked last October.

ESPN reported earlier this month that he was considering an offer to become coach of Al Ettifaq on a two-year contract worth around £9 million ($11.5m) per year. Gerrard confirmed on Friday he had received an offer but has since rejected it.

"I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did," the former England captain told Channel 4.

"I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won't be taking that offer up."

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have engaged in an aggressive recruitment strategy this summer with lucrative deals offered to several of the sport's biggest names.

Karim Benzema joined Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad from Real Madrid earlier this month and sources have told ESPN that the Saudi Pro League champions are interested in signing Tottenham winger Son Heung-Min in a €60 million ($65m) deal.