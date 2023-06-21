India vs Pakistan Live at the SAFF Championship 2023

India vs Pakistan is normally a blockbuster event that brings both countries to a standstill; yet the 2023 SAFF Championship version of this football match-up will go ahead with slightly lesser fanfare than their cricket counterparts. In typical fashion though, there have been administrative and logistical issues ahead of the game, which might see the bulk of Pakistan's team touch down in Bengaluru just a few hours before kick-off.

India vs Pakistan is normally a blockbuster event that brings both countries to a standstill; yet the 2023 SAFF Championship version of this football match-up will go ahead with slightly lesser fanfare than their cricket counterparts. In typical fashion though, there have been administrative and logistical issues ahead of the game, which might see the bulk of Pakistan's team touch down in Bengaluru just a few hours before kick-off.

As for India's prospects after an encouraging Intercontinental Cup victory, Stimac promoted caution, saying "The mood in the camp is brilliant, obviously, after winning the Intercontinental Cup. We enjoyed each and every second in Odisha and are happy with our performance. But the second step, which is the difficult one, is to repeat it from game to game. Let's not be misled by the great performance against Lebanon, as every day is a new challenge. Keeping consistency is very important for us."

As for India's prospects after an encouraging Intercontinental Cup victory, Stimac promoted caution, saying "The mood in the camp is brilliant, obviously, after winning the Intercontinental Cup. We enjoyed each and every second in Odisha and are happy with our performance. But the second step, which is the difficult one, is to repeat it from game to game. Let's not be misled by the great performance against Lebanon, as every day is a new challenge. Keeping consistency is very important for us."

Group B features Lebanon, Bangladesh, Maldives and Bhutan and begins on June 22.

(The live blog will appear below this line. Please wait a few seconds, but if it doesn't load, please click here)