The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern to start talks over Kane

Bayern Munich are set to begin talks with Tottenham Hotspur regarding forward Harry Kane, according to Rudy Galetti.

The England captain is entering the final year of his contract with Spurs, who must decide on the future of the 29-year-old as to ensure he does not leave on a free transfer next summer. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is understood to be reluctant to offload Kane to Premier League rivals, which leaves the door ajar for Bayern to make an approach.

The report states that the Bavarian club have earmarked Kane as their main attacking target for this summer, with Spurs' record goalscorer reported to be interested in a move to the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern are believed to be in the market for a high-profile forward this summer after seeing Robert Lewandowski join Barcelona last season. Alongside Kane, the Bundesliga outfit have been linked to Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, showcasing Bayern's desire to bring an established forward to the club.

Manchester United were previously linked with a move for Kane, however, the Red Devils interest has cooled due to the £100 million fee Spurs would want for his transfer. Whilst Bayern may struggle to meet that £100m valuation, Spurs could be more forgiving to a club outside of England.

Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move to Bayern Munich. Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Fulham are monitoring the situation of Arsenal's Edward Nketiah, according the Sun. The report indicates that the 24-year-old has become unsettled by the imminent arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea, which looks to push the England youth international further down the pecking order. Despite this, it is reported that the Gunners are not actively looking to offload the forward. Nketiah proved effective in Gabriel Jesus' absence last season, netting nine goals alongside three assists.

- Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has rejected a move to Tottenham this summer, according to Football Insider. The Spain international looks set to depart the Etihad, after struggling for consistent minutes last season, which has led Spurs to consider the possibility of bringing the 29-year-old to north London. However, the report indicates that Laporte is not interested in a move to Spurs, who have since turned their attention elsewhere.

- Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have entered discussions regarding defender Lucas Hernandez, per BILD. The 27-year-old is understood to be keen to depart the German champions, and with Hernandez entering the final year of his contract, Bayern will look to offload the France international for €50m. The report suggests PSG are heavily interested in Hernandez, however, there has been no written offer from the Ligue 1 champions.

- Brighton are leading the race for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams with several Premier League clubs also interested, reports the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old joined Leeds from RB Leipzig last summer, but he could not prevent the Whites from suffering relegation to the Championship. The report suggests that Adams could be available for a £25m transfer fee with Brighton viewing the U.S. star as a potential replacement for Moises Caicedo. However, they will face competition from Premier League rivals Everton, Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa.

- Borussia Dortmund are closing in on reaching an agreement on personal terms with Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, per Fabrizio Romano. The tweet reveals that Dortmund hope to strike a deal with the Dutch outfit over the next week, which would see the Mexico international sign a five-year deal with the Bundesliga runners-up. The 25-year-old was a mainstay for Ajax last season, featuring 44 times in all competitions, registering four goals and three assists.