Arsenal are closing in on a deal worth around £65 million ($83m) to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, sources have told ESPN.

The deal is not yet finalised -- a source close to Chelsea said on Wednesday they had not yet received a formal improved offer -- but all parties believe an agreement is nearing as talks continue over the precise structure of the transfer, and personal terms are not thought to be an issue.

ESPN reported on Monday that Havertz had informed Chelsea he had no interest in signing a new contract with the club.

His present deal expires in 2025, and Chelsea do not want to be in a position where the 24-year-old runs his contract down, therefore depreciating in value.

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to revamp his forward line this summer and is willing to allow Havertz to depart.

Sources have told ESPN that during conversations, Arsenal have indicated that in addition to being capable of operating as a No. 10 or No. 8, they see Havertz as a possible option in any of three attacking positions in an interchangeable forward line at the top of a 4-3-3 system.

Havertz scored the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final but struggled to find consistency in his performances, scoring 32 goals in 139 games in all competitions.