India vs Nepal Live at the SAFF Championship 2023

Fresh off a thumping of neighbours Pakistan, India take on another one in their second match of the 2023 SAFF Championship at 7.30 PM in the Kanteerava, Bengaluru today. Nepal opened their account against arguably the toughest team in the tournament, in Kuwait, and were summarily dispatched 3-1. Their coach, Vincenzo Annese, though, won't be disheartened. A two-time winner of the Indian I-League with Gokulam Kerala. the Italian is a committed advocate of attacking, entertaining football and there were definite glimpses on display on Wednesday. With more training time in the bag, he'll be looking to show a bit more of a sustained performance.

Igor Stimac, meanwhile, will be telling his wards to just go out there and do what they did last time out -- it may have come against a tired and jet-lagged team, but their performance oozed confidence and control. Sunil Chhetri scored a hattrick to make it 90 international goals, Ashique Kuruniyan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Sahal Abdul Samad proved an able supporting cast and Jeakson Singh, Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan controlled the defensive end with minimum fuss while maintaining a constant tempo in possession. Oh, and Udanta Singh's cameo (and goal) should fill him with much-needed confidence.

Ahead of the match Sahal warned against complacency: ""We had played against them earlier. We had our video sessions on them. They are a very good side and they play fearless football. Our plan is to keep the ball as much as we can and we have fantastic players who can score goals. But yes, we all need to score as well, not just Sunil bhai [Chhetri]. Obviously, we are happy to have him around. The changes [under Stimac] are now beginning to show."

"The instruction [from Stimac] is to play progressive football. As soon as we get the ball, we look to keep it with us for as much as we can and move forward to score goals."

Coach Stimac meanwhile won't be on the touchline on Saturday as he faces a one-game ban after seeing a straight red in the match vs Pakistan. "Whatever decision I made wasn't in the heat of the moment but with a cool head and knowing that there would be a sanction after it. I'm there to protect my boys and my team. It's better I get the cards than them," Stimac said.

Speaking about the match, he said, "Nepal changed their coach a few months ago. [Annese] is trying to bring and implement a new philosophy to their game. But we're not thinking about them. Our only concern is us and where we can improve. We need to maintain the good momentum as far as possible."

We will be bringing you all the build-up ahead of the match right, including from the Kuwait vs Pakistan game that is set to kickoff at 3.30 PM. That will be followed by our minute-by-minute commentary.)

(The live blog will appear below this line. Please wait a few seconds, but if it doesn't load, please click here)