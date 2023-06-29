Newcastle United are in talks to host a Saudi Arabia fixture at St James' Park during the September international break, sources have told ESPN.

The Premier League club, who came under majority ownership by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) in October 2021, qualified for the Champions League at the end of last season after a 20-year absence from the competition and reached a first major final this century before losing to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final in February.

And sources have told ESPN that the club are now in discussions with the football federations of Saudi Arabia and Mexico over a friendly game between the two nations at Newcastle's stadium on Sept. 7.

Mexico are planning to play two games in England -- another fixture against South Korea at an English venue to be decided has been pencilled in for Sept. 12 -- with their mini tour due to start with a game against Saudi, who they defeated 2-1 during the group stage of Qatar 2022 last November.

Sources have told ESPN that the game between Saudi Arabia and Mexico has still to be confirmed officially but that discussions are ongoing between the federations and Newcastle. The English Football Association would also be required to grant permission for the game to be staged in this country.

Should the game take place at Newcastle, it would be the first time that the Saudi-owned club has staged a Saudi Arabia fixture at St James' Park.

Newcastle sparked controversy last season by producing an away kit in the white-and-green colours of Saudi Arabia, but during the takeover process in 2021, assurances were given to the Premier League that the Saudi state would have no direct control over the club, despite the links between the PIF and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is the chairman of the PIF.