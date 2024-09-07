Open Extended Reactions

The transfer deadline may have passed across Europe's top five leagues but there is still business to be done this summer. And, with only four months until the January window opens, the rumour mill keeps on turning! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest, and you can check out our list of all the major done deals.

TOP STORY: Juventus eyeing Canada's David and USMNT's Pepi, Tillman

Juventus watched the United States' match against Canada in Kansas City to see Canada and Lille's Jonathan David, plus PSV Eindhoven and USMNT duo Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman, as has been reported by Tuttosport.

David is of particular interest because the 24-year-old's Lille contract ends in the summer of 2025. There is expected to be competition for the striker in the summer, with Internazionale and Barcelona both set to be interested if he is a free agent, but Juventus started to make their move a long time ago.

Pepi was previously linked with Juventus in 2021 -- when he was still part of Dallas' academy -- and they are continuing to monitor the 21-year-old despite the striker not being first choice at PSV. They also like his teammate Tillman, who made his permanent move to the Dutch side this summer having previously joined them on loan from Bayern Munich.

Juventus certainly will have learned a lot about David, who assisted Jacob Shaffelburg's opener and scored Canada's other goal in the 2-1 victory before being taken off for Stephen Afrifa in the 94th minute.

Tillman played 62 minutes for the USMNT before being brought off for Luca de la Torre, but Pepi only replaced Folarin Balogun in the 82nd minute.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah in the summer, reports Nicolo Schira. The 28-year-old's current contract ends in June and the Germany international has made it clear that he doesn't want to sign a new deal.

- If Pep Guardiola decides to leave Manchester City this summer, the Premier League champions will be willing to spend at least £300m to offset the impact, according to The Mirror. The Citizens will try to persuade the Spaniard to stay past his current contract -- which expires at the end of this season -- but there is a chance that he could choose to depart.

- Newcastle United will make another attempt to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi in January, claims Football Insider, with the Magpies having been linked to the 24-year-old throughout the summer. Their hope is that the Eagles' demands for Guéhi will be lowered as the England international will have 18 months left on his contract.

- Arthur could still leave Juventus despite being named in Thiago Motta's squad for the Champions League, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Serie A club is hoping to loan the 28-year-old midfielder to a Turkish Super Lig club before their transfer window ends on Sept. 13, and they are hoping to do the same for Filip Kostic to lower the wages they need to pay.

- Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ayman Kari will reject any offers that come his way, reports Foot Mercato, who state that the 19-year-old wants to leave as a free agent in the summer so he can get a signing bonus. Kari has already turned down offers from Royal Antwerp, Ligue 1 clubs including Nantes and Premier League clubs.