Julien Laurens explains why the 22-year-old Dutch international is an inspired acquisition for Arsenal. (1:48)

Arsenal have completed the signing of defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax, the club announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who can play either at right-back or centre-back, has signed a long term contract with the north London club.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

ESPN reported last month that Arsenal had made an opening bid in the region of €35 million ($39.3m) for the Netherlands international, although the offer Ajax eventually accepted is thought to be a much higher figure.

"We're really excited that Jurrien has joined us," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement. "He is a versatile young defender, who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality.

"Jurrien is a young player, but has already achieved so much. He has experienced what it's like to go to a major international tournament on more than one occasion, as well as the trophies he has won with Ajax. We look forward to welcoming and integrating Jurrien into the squad."

Arteta has been keen to bolster his defensive options after his team struggled in the absence of Wlliam Saliba at the end of last season, eventually losing out to Manchester City in the race for the 2022-23 Premier League title.

Kai Havertz has already joined Arsenal this summer from Chelsea in a deal that ESPN reported is worth up to £67.5m.

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal have agreed a deal with West Ham United for Declan Rice after City pulled out of the race to sign the midfielder.