The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Vlahovic's uncertain future

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and various Premier League clubs are considering a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercato.

With the 23-year-old's future seemingly uncertain, there are plenty of suitors, but the Serbia international isn't a priority for any of those clubs.

Juventus are open to letting the former Fiorentina frontman leave, especially as they haven't been completely convinced by his performances so far, but it would take at least €90 million for a deal to happen.

Bayern have considered Vlahovic after moves for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani fell through, but their priority remains Kane.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal have all shown interest in Vlahovic but none have yet made a serious move.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have also been mentioned, with Vlahovic seen as an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe for Los Blancos, who would want the move to initially be a loan.

So, while there has been plenty of interest, it is unclear where any concrete offer will materialise.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Explaining the language of the transfer window

LIVE BLOG

09.11 BST: Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Athletico-PR's Vitor Roque for around €40m ($43.6m) but it remains unclear when the Brazilian will be able to join the club, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

ESPN revealed in June that Barca were optimistic of landing Roque as they look for a backup and heir to veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 35 in August.

Roque, 18, ticked all the boxes and following negotiations led by new sporting director Deco, Barca have struck a deal for the Brazil international.

However, with Barca in excess of their LaLiga-imposed spending limit and only able to spend 50% of anything they save or raise on registering new players, Roque will either arriving in January, next summer or in the current transfer window.

08.30 BST: Roberto Firmino has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli as a free agent after his contract at Liverpool expired at the end of last season, it was announced late on Tuesday.

The forward, 31, has agreed a three-year deal with the Saudi team and joins former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at the Jeddah-based club.

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan are considering using some of the funds earned from Sandro Tonali's departure to Newcastle United on a move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, according to the Daily Mail. It would put them in direct competition with Internazionale for the 22-year-old, while Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested.

- Inter have decided they will approach Chelsea in an effort to bring back Romelu Lukaku once they have closed the deal for Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi, according to Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations will restart in the coming days about another loan for the striker, including an obligation to make the deal permanent.

- Newcastle United are interested in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi as manager Eddie Howe looks for strength in depth ahead of the Magpies' Champions League campaign, reports Football Insider. Crystal Palace want £60m for the 22-year-old, with that valuation taking his breakthrough into the England national team into account.

- Borussia Monchengladbach winger Jonas Hofmann will join Leverkusen after a clause in the region of €10m was triggered, says Kicker. The clause was negotiated a year ago when the 31-year-old signed a new contract. Brest's Franck Honorat is among the players Gladbach are considering as they look for a replacement.

- Southampton full-back Tino Livramento would rather join Newcastle than re-sign for Chelsea this summer, reports the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old is expected to leave the Saints after their relegation, and Chelsea have a clause that would allow them to take him back for £40m, while Newcastle have made an offer worth over £20m.