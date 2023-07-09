The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea want Dybala from Roma

Paulo Dybala could leave Roma for Chelsea this summer for €12million ($13m), according to Calciomercato.

The Argentine attacking midfielder is wanted by new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, and the 29-year-old has a clause in his contract stating that he can leave for the above amount should a foreign club come in for him before 2025, when his existing deal comes to an end.

The same contract states that should Dybala decide to join a rival Italian side instead, he could leave the Italian capital for around €20m ($22m).

Pochettino is a big fan of Dybala, who has been spotted at Wimbledon in the last seven days. Moreover, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva was questioned about the prospect of Dybala joining Chelsea while at Silverstone on Sunday, and the Brazilian revealed that he has discussed the west London club with Dybala, stating he would be a "huge signing."

It's already been a busy summer for Chelsea. The Blues have signed Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, while a number of players are set to follow Mason Mount out of the club.

Chelsea's busy transfer window continues after most recently being linked with Roma's Paulo Dybala. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

- Roma are looking to bolster their midfield with the signing of Austrian star Marcel Sabitzer, who has been on loan at Manchester United from Bayern Munich in the second half of 2022-23. That's according to Calciomercato, who believe that Roma General Manager Tiago Pinto is looking to add some steel alongside new addition Houssem Aouar, who has joined the Italians from Lyon. Roma would be looking to bring the 29-year-old to the club on a temporary basis.

- Further to the Daily Mail's earlier suggestion that Bayern Munich would return with a higher offer for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the German club has submitted a new bid of £80m to the north London club. The German champions' bid of £70m was rejected by Daniel Levy, but the Bavarians have now increased their offer to include £80m plus add-ons. It is believed that the 29 year old, England's record goalscorer, is open to a move away from Spurs.

- Aston Villa have joined Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United in the hunt for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, according to the Daily Mail. The only problem for the Villains is that the German side are demanding £50m for their star man, a fee that would represent a club record for Unai Emery's side. The Frenchman is expected to leave the Bundesliga this summer and though Villa are interested, they would have to surpass their previous record transfer of £38m, which they paid for Emi Buendia in 2021. Diaby has scored 49 goals and set up a further 48 in 172 games since joining from Norwich City in 2019.

- Winger Manor Solomon is en route to London to sign for Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to Fabrizio Romano. Israeli international Solomon is set to have his medical on Monday, with his contract set to be finalised and signed later in the month. Solomon will join the north London club on a free transfer, and follow James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario as one of the latest players to join under new coach Ange Postecoglou.

- Paris Saint Germain are looking at a number of options to bolster their strike force next season, and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is said to be on their wanted list, says Romano. The Serbian striker played 27 times for the Bianconeri last season and has been courted by Chelsea, but Juve are believed to have rejected a bid of around £51m from the Blues. Instead, Juve are looking to recoup around £77m for the 23-year-old, which is more than they paid for him last year.